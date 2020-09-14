83°F
Las Vegas

Trump returns to Southern Nevada as campaign heats up — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 7:05 am
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 7:34 am

President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of several thousand during a Henderson campaign event Sunday.

The event took place at Xtreme Manufacturing as part of a Great American Comeback event. Earlier Sunday, Trump held a roundtable with Latinos for Trump at Treasure Island.

On Saturday night, Trump addressed supporters at an outdoor event at an airport in Minden. It was his first visit to Nevada since February.

