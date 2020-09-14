Trump speaks in front of thousands at Henderson event

President Donald Trump spoke tonight at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson as part of a Great American Comeback event.

While thousands of supporters of Donald Trump gathered in Henderson on Sunday night for an event, Gov. Steve Sisolak called the president’s decision to host it “selfish and reckless.”

Trump was set to speak at Xtreme Manufacturing at 7 p.m. as part of a Great American Comeback event. Doors opened at 4, and many supporters waited hours in line for a chance to see the president speak on a campaign swing through Nevada this weekend, his first visit since February.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Friday that the city had issued written and verbal warnings to Xtreme Manufacturing, reminding the company of the restrictions on social gatherings. If the company does violate the rule, it will receive a citation, she said.

Under the current coronavirus restrictions, social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

Inside Xtreme Manufacturing shortly after 5 p.m., most attendees were not wearing masks and were seated shoulder to shoulder.

Don Ahern, owner of the venue, spoke as people were gathering inside and thanked the city of Henderson and its Police Department.

He said the state hasn’t been friendly to the Trump campaign lately. The Ahern Hotel, which hosted a Trump campaign event and beauty pageant with hundreds of guests last month, was fined nearly $11,000 for failing to follow the state’s COVID-19 safety and health measures.

Ahern said “this state has been under attack since about March 15.”

“Under Donald J. Trump, we will always have the right to assemble,” he said. “Apparently, tonight, we don’t have that right to assemble.”

Shortly before 7 p.m., Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement condemning the president for “taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada.”

“He didn’t have the guts to make tough choices — he left that to governors and the states,” the statement read. “Now he’s decided he doesn’t have to respect our State’s laws. As usual, he doesn’t believe the rules apply to him.”

Sisolak said on Twitter earlier Sunday that Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force recently sent a report to Nevada with recommendations including that gatherings be limited.

“We agree!” Sisolak tweeted. “That’s why we have an emergency directive that limits gatherings to 50 or fewer.”

Sisolak said the task force also told the state to “keep mask requirements in place statewide.”

“Our COVID-19 numbers are looking better, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Sisolak tweeted. “Now is the time we must remain vigilant.”

Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 14, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign and the girlfriend of his oldest son, also spoke at the event. She called Trump a “law and order president” who has brokered peace in the Middle East.

Earlier Sunday, Trump took part in a Latinos for Trump event at Treasure Island in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Trump fired up thousands of supporters at an outdoor event at an airport in Minden. His trip to Nevada aims to rally his base to the polls in what could be a critical state for him in November.

Trump arrived in Las Vegas when Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

