Trump to deliver remarks at Las Vegas sports complex today ahead of caucuses

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a Commit to Caucus Rally at Big League Dreams today.

The GOP frontrunner’s remarks will come less than two weeks before Republicans across the state come out to participate in the Feb. 8 state party-run caucuses.

Trump is one of two presidential candidates who are still participating in the caucuses, scheduled two days after the legislatively mandated state presidential preference primary election. Ryan Binkley, a Texas pastor, joins Trump on the caucuses’ paper ballots. Other candidates — including Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie — had signed up for the caucuses as well but have since dropped out.

Another leading GOP candidate, Nikki Haley, signed up to participate in the state primary instead of the caucuses, which means she will receive no delegates.

The event will take place at 1 p.m.; doors open at 10 a.m. To get tickets, visit donaldjtrump.com/events.

Trump isn’t the only politician in the state today. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a get-out-the-vote event at IBEW 357, as well as an official event with Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford.

