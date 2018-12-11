Union pushes to recall Las Vegas City Councilman Steve Seroka

A Las Vegas construction union is seeking to recall City Councilman Steve Seroka, who they supported as a candidate, over Seroka’s push of purported anti-development policies, a top union official says.

A Las Vegas construction union is seeking to recall City Councilman Steve Seroka, who they supported as a candidate, over Seroka’s push of purported anti-development policies, a top union official says.

Specifically, Seroka is being targeted for sponsoring the city’s recent open-space ordinance and for his staunch opposition to a development proposal on the Badlands golf course, according to Tommy White, business manager and secretary/treasurer of Local 872, which maintains roughly 3,000 members.

“We look at it as he’s going to restrict us from building,” White said, adding that the recall effort is also largely in part to how Seroka carries himself on the dais in a “disrespectful” manner.

On Monday, Seroka said, “I pride myself on treating everyone with respect.”

He also said he would not back down from defending property values and quality of life in the city, insisting he was “confident” the recall attempt would fail.

“I intend to continue honoring the rights of property owners of every size of property,” he said.

Jace Radke, city spokesman, confirmed that an intent to circulate a recall petition was submitted to the City Clerk’s office Monday by a Washington D.C.-based Committee to Recall Steve Seroka.

In order to successfully launch a recall election, organizers must collect 1,850 signatures by March 11 from registered voters who cast a ballot in Ward 2 during the June 2017 general election when Seroka was elected.

