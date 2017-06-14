Upstart Seroka has narrow lead in Las Vegas City Council race

Las Vegas city council candidate Col. Steve Seroka reacts to incoming votes during his election result party at Andiron Steak and Sea in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas City Council challenger Steve Seroka has a narrow lead over incumbent Councilman Bob Beers in a tight, hotly contested race to lead Ward 2, according to unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Seroka, a retired Air Force veteran, had 3,904 votes to Beers’ 3,306, as of 9 p.m.

A lively group was awaiting Seroka’s arrival at Andiron Steak and Sea in Downtown Summerlin, as results began rolling in Tuesday night. Beers and his supporters were watching results at another Ward 2 eatery.

Beers, a former state lawmaker and certified public accountant, is aiming for his second full four-year term on the council. Seroka launched a challenge in January, and the proposal to develop the Badlands golf course, which the Las Vegas Planning Commission was slated to discuss Tuesday night, has driven much of the rhetoric in the race.

Two political action committees with a penchant for Photoshop added to the flood of campaign mail Ward 2 voters received over the past few months, invoking everything from Uncle Sam to “Top Gun” to criticize the council contenders.

The Citizens for Better Neighborhoods PAC, an anti-Seroka group, started by bashing him for his stance on the Badlands issue. The mailers grew personal in recent weeks, divulging salacious details from Seroka’s ex-wife’s decade-old divorce filing.

Between the two PACs and three candidates, including Christina Roush, who was eliminated in the primary, more than $1.1 million flowed into the fight for one seat on the council, a job with an annual salary of less than $78,000. Beers earned the most primary votes — 42 percent — but was short of the 50 percent needed to lock up an April victory.

Seroka edged out Roush for the second spot in the general election, drawing 28 percent of votes, but the two essentially split the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for upates.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.