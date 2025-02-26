Metro’s ‘mystery’ Cybertruck donor revealed

The co-founder of a venture capital firm and his wife were the donors behind the Metropolitan Police Department’s acquisition of Tesla Cybertrucks, according to the police.

Tesla Cybertrucks are seen in a staging lot on Sahara Avenue at McLeod Drive in Las Vegas February 12, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill shows a Las Vegas police Tesla Cybertruck during his Metropolitan Police Department State of the Department address at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Ben and Felicia Horowitz donated the Cybertrucks to LVMPD,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email. “This donation did not go through the LVMPD Foundation.”

The nonprofit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation raises funds to support Metro.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill announced during the department’s annual State of Department address that Metro ordered 10 Cybertrucks to be used as patrol and swat vehicles. Thanks to “generous donors,” McMahill said, the purchase would not impact Metro’s general budget.

“By the way, we ordered these before the Trump Tower (explosion),” McMahill said. “But I will tell you, we want these things because the cops inside will be safe no matter what. These stop bullets. They are also a tremendous recruitment tool for us.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has donated more than $7 million to Metro in the past. Horowitz, who is 58, according to Forbes, lives in Las Vegas with his wife, Felicia Horowitz.

According to Metro, donations to the foundation from Horowitz and his wife also have funded license plate readers, drones, upgrades at the department’s communications center, and a 911 functionality upgrade. The drones and license plate readers came from companies in which Andreessen Horowitz, also known as A16Z, invests.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted Tuesday to reports of Metro’s fleet of Cybertrucks by replying to a post on X with an emoji wearing sunglasses.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.