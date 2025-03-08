Veteran firefighter launches campaign for Victoria Seaman’s LV council seat

A veteran firefighter has launched his candidacy for a Las Vegas City Council seat, marking the beginning of the city’s 2026 midterm elections, at least for Ward 2 in the west valley.

Luke McCarthy a Las Vegas firefighter has announced his candidacy for the Las Vegas City Council, Ward 2, in the upcoming 2026 election. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luke McCarthy told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his decision to run for office arrived after a conversation with one of his daughters, who noted that for years he’s been conducting candidate endorsement interviews as an executive board member of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 1908 union.

“It’s time for you to throw your hat in the ring on local issues,” 54-year-old McCarthy said his daughter told him.

“I think the biggest thing we can do as a society is create an environment where businesses can thrive, to hire people so that people can contribute to society, pay taxes, educate their children — be productive in society,” he said. “That to me is incredibly important, and government has to facilitate that.”

Incumbent and Badlands

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has represented Ward 2 since 2019.

Asked if she’s running for re-election, she told the Review-Journal that she “will be announcing my intentions soon.”

“(Seaman) has always had a very good records of firefighters’ issues,” McCarthy said. “I will commend her on that.”

The 10-day Nevada candidate filing period is a year away.

McCarthy cited homelessness, a shortage of affordable housing, the need for more health care professionals, and how the city will keep confronting growth as top issues.

If elected, McCarthy would represent residents of the Queensridge community who oppose an expansive housing project at the defunct Badlands golf course, at least as it was proposed.

The city agreed to a complicated land transaction for the 250-acre property that will ultimately give the current owner, EHB Cos., $286 million to settle lawsuits it had filed, alleging that the city “took” his land by not allowing his own planned housing project.

A deal expected to close this month will make way for 1,480 upscale homes built by Lennar Homes.

“I am glad that the mayor was able to bring it to an end,” McCarthy said about the longstanding, costly litigation.

While he hasn’t spoken to Queensridge residents, he said he’d be “interested to hear their concerns. What I think is, you’re going to get houses there, It’s just a question of what they look like.”

Housing and growth

McCarthy said he would push for more vertical, mixed-use developments.

Early in his career, McCarthy said he didn’t imagine fire departments would turn into social service agencies answering more calls related to homeless persons rather than fire suppression.

He said the issue could be exacerbated throughout the U.S. if there are cuts to Medicaid. Trimming the federal government could also affect local funding for public safety, he added.

“The local governments and the state government are going to be left paying that bill that needs to be addressed in regards to a wrap-around services with homelessness,” he said.

Government should meet the homeless population where they’re at and address whatever mental health and addiction issues they may have, along with their physical ailments.

He repeated the mantra that many locals are one missing paycheck away from having no place to live.

“One of the biggest ways we can solve the homelessness crisis is we have to build (more) housing across the valley,” he said, adding that it would also help other demographics, including seniors on fixed incomes.

McCarthy anticipates the valley will continue to grow and said he supports proposals to free up federal land for development. “Otherwise, this country is going to continue to have a housing problem,” he said.

He said the state’s water saving measures allow for housing expansion.

Small business advocacy and sports economy

McCarthy said he would advocate for small businesses and push for the city to promote such entities, such as eateries, so that they have an opportunity to grow and franchise.

“We need a lot more small businesses,” he said. “We’re the restaurant capital of the world … and I’d love to see more of that.”

The city must become more amenable so that health care professionals studying here remain in the city after their residencies, he said.

“I would love to see an NBA team, I’d love to see a (Major League Soccer) team,” McCarthy said.

About the candidate

McCarthy, a son of a nurse and a businessman, was born and Chicago and grew up in Connecticut.

He holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and fire science administration from Trinity College, Connecticut, and the University of Maryland. He earned a master’s degree in crisis and emergency management from UNLV.

McCarthy served in fire departments in Atlanta and Arlington County, Virginia, and has been with the Clark County Fire Department since 2006.

Asked how his career has taught him about leadership, he said he prefers “teamwork” because “leadership can be individual.”

“I’ll be working with the entire six-person council, and ( Shelley Berkley) will be setting the agenda as the mayor,” he said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.