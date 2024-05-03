74°F
Vice President Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Bottega Exchange coworking space ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Bottega Exchange coworking space in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage to speak during a rally at Mojave High School on ...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage to speak during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 9:39 am
 

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Las Vegas on Saturday for the fifth time this year, the White House announced Friday.

Harris will visit the Silver State for “political events,” according to the White House. Further details on her trip were not available.

Saturday’s visit marks her 13th visit to the state since being sworn in as vice president.

Last month, Harris came to Las Vegas to participate in a conversation about the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and held a rally for reproductive rights. She also came in March to rally supporters in North Las Vegas and in January to congratulate Culinary Local 226 on its latest labor contract deals.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

