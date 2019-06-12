Victoria Seaman jumps ahead in Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 race

Victoria Seaman (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hilarie Grey (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valerie Weber (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman took an early lead over six others in the Las Vegas City Council race for Ward 2, according to the Clark County elections office.

Seaman has garnered nearly 40 percent of 5,353 total votes tabulated as of about 7:30 p.m. The tally consists of early voting and absentee and mail ballots. Votes cast on Election Day are still to come.

Seaman and the others entered the race officially after ex-Councilman Steve Seroka resigned in early March and the council called a special election to fill the remainder of his term. But Seaman has been campaigning since the Laborers Union Local 872 launched a recall effort against Seroka in December, upset over his perceived anti-development posture and his opposition to the proposed residential development on the defunct Badlands golf course. The union later endorsed Seaman.

She is also the only candidate who reported donations thus far from a company connected to Badlands developer EHB Cos. The issue has been politically charged for years, but most candidates have been subdued when commenting on the issue, suggesting some type of compromise was needed.

Public relations executive Hilarie Grey, with 31 percent of the vote, and former Assemblywoman Valerie Weber, with 15.47 percent, trailed Seaman.

During her campaign, Seaman put forward a five-part plan to improve public safety that included increasing police spending and implementing technology in “hot spot” areas for crime.

Grey, the managing director for corporate communications with Allegiant Air, called for more transparency in public office and better communication between the city and constituents.

Weber pushed a 100-day plan to address safety, saying she would convene a coalition of police, small businesses, security firms and homeowners associations to regularly broach neighborhood-specific issues.

Others rounding out the field include contract analyst Patsy Brown, attorney Derrick Penney, former real estate services business owner Bruce Feher and homebuilder Richard Plaster.

The district encompasses Summerlin in the western area of the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.