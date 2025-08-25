Victoria Seaman steps down from City Council, commission race to take job with HHS

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman will step down from her city post and no longer run for Clark County Commission after being appointed regional director in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announced Monday she will step down from the City Council and withdraw her candidacy for Clark County Commission’s 2nd District after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appointed her to serve as the next regional director across six Western and Mountain states.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve the people of Ward 2 for the past six years,” said Seaman in a statement. “While it is with a heavy heart that I step down from the City Council, I am deeply honored to continue my public service under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy. I look forward to carrying out HHS’ mission and advancing the Make America Healthy Again agenda across Region 8.”

Seaman will serve in the Denver Regional Office as the department’s liaison to state, local and tribal governments in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. She will help implement health and human services initiatives in those states.

As city councilwoman, Seaman helped break ground on a new aquatic center, upgrade parks in her district, increase penalties for illegal fireworks and resolve the lengthy Badlands litigation, according to her campaign. She also led the passage of animal protection ordinances.

In April, she announced she was foregoing re-election as city councilwoman to challenge Democrat Commissioner Justin Jones, who represents District F in the west and southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Seaman previously served in the Nevada Assembly from 2014 to 2016 before losing a bid for the state senate against current Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas. In 2019, she won her council seat in a special election and in 2022 won re-election. Last year she ran for mayor but lost to Mayor Shelley Berkley, who congratulated Seaman on her new role in a social media post Monday.

Seaman holds real estate and business broker licenses in Nevada and has previously owned day spas, according to her campaign website. She also designed and manufactured skincare product lines.

