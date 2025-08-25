91°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas

Victoria Seaman steps down from City Council, commission race to take job with HHS

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman poses for a photo at the Review-Journal on Sept. 11 ...
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman poses for a photo at the Review-Journal on Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, speaks outside the LVPPA h ...
Police union president to run for Las Vegas City Council
Funding in place to pay for final cost of $2B Strip ballpark, A’s president says
Hear this: Noise ordinance will not change in Las Vegas Arts District
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center, speaks alongside North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-B ...
Economic slowdown? These Southern Nevada mayors are staying positive
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 8:50 am
 
Updated August 25, 2025 - 10:08 am

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announced Monday she will step down from the City Council and withdraw her candidacy for Clark County Commission’s 2nd District after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appointed her to serve as the next regional director across six Western and Mountain states.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve the people of Ward 2 for the past six years,” said Seaman in a statement. “While it is with a heavy heart that I step down from the City Council, I am deeply honored to continue my public service under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy. I look forward to carrying out HHS’ mission and advancing the Make America Healthy Again agenda across Region 8.”

Seaman will serve in the Denver Regional Office as the department’s liaison to state, local and tribal governments in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. She will help implement health and human services initiatives in those states.

As city councilwoman, Seaman helped break ground on a new aquatic center, upgrade parks in her district, increase penalties for illegal fireworks and resolve the lengthy Badlands litigation, according to her campaign. She also led the passage of animal protection ordinances.

In April, she announced she was foregoing re-election as city councilwoman to challenge Democrat Commissioner Justin Jones, who represents District F in the west and southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Seaman previously served in the Nevada Assembly from 2014 to 2016 before losing a bid for the state senate against current Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas. In 2019, she won her council seat in a special election and in 2022 won re-election. Last year she ran for mayor but lost to Mayor Shelley Berkley, who congratulated Seaman on her new role in a social media post Monday.

Seaman holds real estate and business broker licenses in Nevada and has previously owned day spas, according to her campaign website. She also designed and manufactured skincare product lines.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES