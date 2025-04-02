Vote on Las Vegas golf course redevelopment project gets pushed back

The Las Vegas City Council agreed to reschedule its vote on plans to turn a golf course into a sprawling new community.

Desert Pines golf course at Bonanza and Pecos roads in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas City Council pushed back its vote on a proposed redevelopment of the Desert Pines golf course.

Council members on Wednesday agreed to reschedule its consideration of the project plans to their June 4 meeting. Councilman Brian Knudsen said the move was requested by city staff, but he did not say why.

Real estate firm McCormack Baron Salazar is looking to redevelop the city-owned course in east Las Vegas into a mixed-use project. Plans call for up to 1,566 rental and for-sale housing units, as well as trails, a recreation center, a senior activity area and other amenities, according to a city staff report.

Affordable housing is a “key component” of the project, with at least 563 affordable multifamily units to be provided, although the developer projected that up to 999 may be included at final buildout, the staff report said.

Desert Pines, along Bonanza Road between Mojave and Pecos roads, spans about 98 acres. In summer 2022, the City Council approved starting exclusive talks with St. Louis, Missouri-based McCormack on redeveloping the golf course.

At the time, the vision for the property included at least 1,500 residential units, as well as commercial space, recreational facilities and a site for a workforce training center.

McCormack says it is a for-profit developer of “economically integrated urban neighborhoods.”

