Vote on Las Vegas soccer stadium delayed, but deal not ‘dead’

City Manager Scott Adams anticipated that issues between private parties could be resolved soon enough to potentially bring agreements to the council within 30 days.

Fans cheer for a first half goal in the stands behind Las Vegas FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (30) on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams said Wednesday that agreements for a proposed soccer stadium at city-owned Cashman Field are still in play and could be put in front of the City Council within 30 days.

“I didn’t want the public to think that in any way that this project was dead,” Adams told city lawmakers on Wednesday.

Multiple agreements related to the project, which is the precursor to city efforts to secure a Major League Soccer expansion franchise, had been expected to be considered by the Council on Wednesday.

But Adams said that even though all points had been negotiated, there was an issue “at the 11th hour” involving private parties about responsibilities within the partnership.

He anticipated that it could be resolved soon enough to potentially bring the agreements to the council in March.

City officials have been in exclusive negotiations with the Renaissance Cos. since June on a master development agreement for a proposed 25,000-seat soccer stadium. The project also calls for mixed-use development, including residential and retail outlets.

The plan is for the city and the ownership of the Las Vegas Lights FC, which currently plays at Cashman Field in the United Soccer League, to apply for a franchise through the MLS — a tier above the USL. If successful, the new franchise would remain the Lights and be sold to Baupost Group LLC, a hedge fund managed by billionaire Seth Klarman.

