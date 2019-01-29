Ward 1 sought after in Las Vegas elections

Two candidates filed paperwork on Monday to seek election to Ward 1 on the Las Vegas City Council, making the district so far the most sought-after seat in city elections.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian welcomes medical professionals to Meet the New Face of Health Care in Southern Nevada town hall meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Two candidates filed paperwork on Monday to seek election to Ward 1 on the Las Vegas City Council, making the district so far the most sought-after seat in the municipal elections.

With four days left in the candidate filing period, six people have applied to succeed term-limited Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian, according to the city clerk’s office.

Robert Blakely, a state Board of Education member, and Dean Lauer, Jr., a former deputy chief in the Las Vegas Constable’s office, were the latest.

Michael Troy Moore, leader of the Sonic Laborers and Visual Entertainers Union, filed to run for mayor, raising to three the number of challengers to Carolyn Goodman.

Meanwhile, four candidates have filed to replace Councilman Bob Coffin, who will not seek re-election in Ward 3, and only incumbent Cedric Crear has made a Ward 5 run official.

In North Las Vegas, Cheyenne High School Principal Zachary Robbins is joining a crowded race to represent Ward 4 on the City Council. The seat is held by Richard Cherchio, who is seeking re-election and has five challengers.

In Henderson, Nathan Conrad filed to represent Ward 1. Conrad said he has been a Henderson resident since 2010 and works as a clinical supervisor in cardiology at University Medical Center. Ward 1 is represented by Gerri Schroder, who is term limited.

The Boulder City clerk’s office did not indicate that any new candidates for two open at-large seats filed Monday.

The filing period ends Friday.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal Staff Writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.