‘Welcome to Restaurant Row:’ Signs to highlight Las Vegas districts

Recent pole banners on Carson Avenue represent the start of a six-month project by the city to distinguish each of its several downtown districts and encourage visitation.

Banners alert downtown visitors to where they were: Restaurant Row. (City of Las Vegas)

Banners alert downtown visitors to where they were: Restaurant Row. (City of Las Vegas)

Banners alert downtown visitors to where they were: Restaurant Row. (City of Las Vegas)

Banners alert downtown visitors to where they were: Restaurant Row. (City of Las Vegas)

Banners alert downtown visitors to where they were: Restaurant Row. (City of Las Vegas)

Banners alert downtown visitors to where they were: Restaurant Row. (City of Las Vegas)

Banners alert downtown visitors to where they were: Restaurant Row. (City of Las Vegas)

The city of Las Vegas recently installed pole banners in a stretch of downtown to alert visitors to where they are: Restaurant Row.

Formally referred to as “Restaurant Row @ Carson Avenue,” the wayfinding signs are a new marketing effort intended to draw attention to the available dining in that segment of the city’s Fremont East District.

More broadly, it represents the start of a six-month project by the city to distinguish each of its several downtown districts with signage and encourage visitation at a time when more tourists are likely to be arriving in Las Vegas amid easing statewide restrictions and increasing vaccination rates.

Public Affairs Manager Diana Paul said the city will next install signage in the Arts and Gateway districts.

“We hope that this small detail will create some vibrancy in the area as people start to return to the activities they once enjoyed,” City Manager Jorge Cervantes said in a statement Monday.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, a persistent critic of statewide coronavirus restrictions, noted that the city’s small businesses had been the hardest hit by public health mandates during the pandemic.

“Now Restaurant Row @ Carson Ave. excitedly encourages diners to return and enjoy wonderful meals in inviting and safe indoor and outdoor surroundings,” she said in the statement.

Restaurant Row includes nine businesses on Carson Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and 8th Street, according to the city.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.