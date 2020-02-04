Woofter Park in Las Vegas expected to reopen in April

New playground, rock removal have delayed the nearly $2 million expansion that was initially expected to wrap up last fall.

Residents enjoy a sunny afternoon at Woofter Park in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Woofter Park in western Las Vegas is now scheduled to reopen in April, a city spokesman said, because a new playground and rock removal have delayed the nearly $2 million expansion by a few months.

The city will be installing a new playground and soft surface to replace the existing sand at the Ward 1 park, according to city spokesman Jace Radke. Crews will also be removing 6-inch rocks around trees and replacing them with mulch.

Those efforts have required delaying the grand reopening, initially expected to occur last fall, he added.

The $1.9 million park expansion at 1600 Rock Springs Drive broke ground in March. The project called for expanding the dog park, converting lighting to LED and replacing sod and irrigation.

City officials said the project would include converting the two-area dog parks to three; modifying fence lines; adding water fountains for dogs and their owners; creating a new walkway connecting the park and the parking lot; and installing a parking lot ramp and new parking stalls.

