Late Congressman John Lewis to be honored on postage stamp

The newly unveiled stamp in honor of Rep. John Lewis is seen on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., appears on Capitol Hill in Washington. The late congressman will be honored on a U.S. Postal Service stamp, and its first day of issue will be July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Steven Horsford speaks with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during an event July 21, 2011, at the Washington D.C. townhome of Rep. Shelley Berkley, D-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The late Congressman John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. Postal Service stamp, and its first day of issue will be July 21.

A ceremony will be held on that date in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, where Lewis received an honorary degree.

“Our stamps are miniature works of art that highlight the American experience, an experience John Lewis worked ceaselessly to improve for many throughout his career and life,” said Felicia Lott, a spokesperson with the Postal Service.

The decision to put Lewis on a stamp came from approval from both parties in Congress. The Democratic congressman died at age 80 in 2020.

“Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call ‘good trouble,’” the Postal Service said in a statement.

Congressman Steven Horsford, D-Nev., leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, represents Nevada’s 4th district and said in a statement that Lewis made it his life’s work to create a more equitable America.

“He always stood up for equality and justice, from when he was 25 and marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to his more than 30 years serving in the House,” Horsford said. “This Forever stamp embodies that spirit and will continue to inspire us to march forward, making ‘good trouble’ here in Nevada and all across the country to create a more perfect Union.”

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.