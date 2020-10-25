Latinx community poised to play crucial role in 2020 election

The Latinx community in 2020 will for the first time comprise the largest ethnic group of voters in the American electorate.

Horseback riders participate during a campaign parade for Assemblyman Edgar Flores and the Biden, Harris campaign near the Walnut Community Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Horseback riders participate during a campaign parade for Assemblyman Edgar Flores and the Biden, Harris campaign near the Walnut Community Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Amanda Flocchini, from left, strategic initiatives director for the Nevada Republican Party, assists Esperanza Igarashi and her husband Ted during a phone banking event at the Latinos for Trump headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A digital billboard in support of the reelection of President Donald J. Trump is seen at Hamon Square in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The billboard campaign was paid for by Constanza Mancilla De Areizaga and husband Guillermo Areizaga. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Voting Activation Director Jessa James works at the NV Dems east Las Vegas office in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carolina Serrano, right, Hispanic engagement coordinator for the Nevada Republican Party, assists Esperanza Igarashi during a phone banking event at the Latinos for Trump headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Voting Activation Director Nikoa Lim works at the NV Dems east Las Vegas office in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Constanza Mancilla De Areizaga, owner of local company Everything Entertainment, poses for a portrait at her office in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Mancilla, a supporter and independent organizer for the re-election of President Donald J. Trump, is working to turn Democrat Latino voters to Republican voters with her outreach group Quiero Saber NV. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Constanza Mancilla De Areizaga, owner of local company Everything Entertainment, poses for a portrait with literature she created at her office in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Mancilla, a supporter and independent organizer for the re-election of President Donald J. Trump, is working to turn Democrat Latino voters to Republican voters with her outreach group Quiero Saber NV. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A cutout of President Donald J. Trump is seen during a phone banking event at the Latinos for Trump headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Canvasser Peter Ward of North Las Vegas walks from his car to drop off literature at the home of voters in an East Las Vegas neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assemblyman Edgar Flores leads a campaign parade to promote the Latino vote near the Walnut Community Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Adriana Martinez of Las Vegas, center, holds up a flag during a campaign parade for Assemblyman Edgar Flores and the Biden, Harris campaign near the Walnut Community Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Juan Prillwitz waves an American flag while participating during a campaign parade for Assemblyman Edgar Flores and the Biden, Harris campaign near the Walnut Community Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In 2020, the sleeping giant has awakened.

Over the last 30 years, the Latinx community has been called “the sleeping giant” when it comes to participating in elections: It’s a large part of the population, but it tends not to be politically active for various reasons.

But in this election, a record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote, up from 27.3 million in 2016. The 2020 election will mark the first time that Hispanics will be the largest racial and ethnic minority group in the electorate, accounting for just more than 13 percent of eligible voters in the country, according to the Pew Research Center.

“And we understand why it may be a challenge for some Latinos to turn out to vote,” College of Southern Nevada political science professor Keith Fernandez said. “There can be language barriers, they might not care or feel empowered to vote, and of course, immigration status and citizenship status are issues too.”

In Nevada, 30 percent of the population is Latino or Hispanic, according to Pew research data from the 2016 election. About half are eligible to vote.

“About more than half of Latinos (who are) eligible to vote, voted,” said Joseph Tuman, a UNLV political science professor. “It’s still competitive, and when the race is competitive the Latino turnout can be the margin of victory or defeat.”

In 2016, Donald Trump lost Nevada by 27,202 votes, about 2 percent of the vote. Democrats and Republicans are investing heavily in outreach to win the Latinx community’s vote this election, building on the success of four years ago, when Latinos made history by electing the country’s first Latina U.S. senator, Catherine Cortez-Masto, said state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, another Latina elected that year.

A unique community

The Latinx community itself is not monolithic; there are a variety of cultures, traditions and generations with different ideas, beliefs and motivations, Fernandez said. The outreach strategies must be tailored to match that uniqueness, especially when the Latino community relies heavily on word-of-mouth for information.

“Just like anything else in life, if you invest, you’ll get a return,” said Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas. “Often we’ve argued ‘oh well Latinos don’t vote,’ I’ve always countered that with, ‘well where’s the investment to prove that?’”

Both presidential campaigns have invested in advertising in English and Spanish, on TV, radio, social media, and mail to target Latino voters and inform them on issues such as health care, the economy and immigration. But that has not been enough: This year, campaigns have been much more personalized with events and volunteering outreach centered around the Latino community.

The Democratic voter activation office in East Las Vegas opened this campaign season with that goal in mind. Volunteers are in the heart of the community, where they can create a presence and relationships with people while spreading their candidate’s message.

In September, Flores organized a horse parade to promote his re-election and support of the Biden-Harris ticket in North Las Vegas. A community of horse owners that didn’t realize they had any type of political influence quickly went viral on social media.

“The Latino community has always felt left out. So one of the few things that we’re doing now is we’ve identified things that are unique to the Latino community that sometimes you may find creative or different, but really it’s just a lifestyle,” said Flores. “And we’re bringing them into this world (of political engagement), so that they can learn that they have a voice and presence… It’s just another way of reminding folk that you don’t have to say much. Your presence is strong.”

The core of the Democratic strategy is prioritizing the Latinx community; a third of the campaign staffers are Hispanic, said Adrian Eng-Gastelum, Nevada press secretary for the Biden-Harris campaign. The party encourages supporters to speak to their family, friends, neighbors or anyone within their circle of influence about Biden and his promises.

“You try to go into that community and implement your strategy, your techniques, your traditional methods of getting people motivated — and that’s where it fails,” Flores said. “Because if you want a specific community to get motivated you have to go into that community and you see what they do.”

Republican outreach

Constanza Mancilla de Areizaga, a business owner and Trump supporter, created her own outreach effort called Quiero Saber (“I Want to Know”) after feeling Latinos For Trump could use a boost in their outreach. She and her husband have spent more than $23,000 of their savings on literature and billboards to reach and mobilize the Latino community.

“Hispanic people are smart people, the disadvantage that they had is that they just haven’t had proper marketing,” Mancilla de Areizaga said. “And you can talk, talk, talk, but you’ve got to put it into action, you’ve got to have a strategy, you’ve got to be very personal with people and have that communication.”

The Quiero Saber strategy is to guide supporters to the Latinos For Trump office after informing them about the differences between the two candidates through bilingual flyers and discussions at supermarkets, churches, the swap meet, restaurants and visiting neighborhoods and knocking on doors. Mancilla de Areizaga said she has met people that have told her no one has walked up to them before to personally inform them about a candidate.

Latinos For Trump has organized and conducted events within the community at its East Las Vegas office nearly every week, said Jesus Marquez, political consultant and co-chair of the Latinos for Trump coalition.

The important issues

Issues are important motivators for voting. A Univision News poll published Sept. 28, shows the top five concerns for U.S. Latinos are the response to COVID-19 (40 percent), lowering the costs of health care (28 percent), improving wages and incomes (25 percent), unemployment/creating more jobs (25 percent) and protecting immigrant rights (20 percent).

“We Latinos are so different. We are so different,” Marquez said. “We are not monolithic either. So we think differently and we have different views. Different ideas originate from different countries in Latin America. The main thing is that we are here to achieve an American Dream and the way we achieve that American dream is by having a good economy, good opportunities and good education.”

Fernandez explained that some migrant families that left their country of origin because of political oppression or corruption may not have a positive attitude towards politics and might even distrust the government. These feelings and lack of political socialization and engagement can be passed down to their children and then they might not turn out to vote either.

“We have to continue to educate people, and in Spanish, about why they should be voting…” Mancilla de Areizaga. “Because it takes years and years and years to open up that door of communication with people.”

Motivation also lies in the leadership and direct impact of policies on the community. But outreach leaders from both parties agreed that the best way to motivate Latinos is by hearing the message from other Latinos, people who live in their community, look like them, speak their language and can talk to them face to face — which was a challenge to conquer this campaigning season because of COVID-19.

“That’s how you really empower a community to continue to stay involved,” Flores said. “The whole point is that the community needs to realize that when you’re involved when you vote, you give yourself a little bit of institutional power, a legislative power, economic power… that as a consequence to their involvement in this process, their community is better off because of it.”

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.