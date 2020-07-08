Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday

Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Other topics that had been discussed for possible policy changes — including police reforms and changes to election laws — will be pushed to a later special session, Sisolak’s office announced in a news release.

The governor’s proclamation was issued less than 18 hours before lawmakers are scheduled to convene, although the date had been previously announced.

“I am eager to work with our Nevada lawmakers on this difficult undertaking, and finalize the necessary reductions while prioritizing resources to protect Nevada’s residents as much as possible,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I understand that the COVID-19 public health crisis has put us in the position to make very painful decisions on the state budget, but I am confident we will be able to overcome this challenge together and forge a new path forward.”

Lawmakers meeting in special session can only take up bills related to the items in the governor’s proclamation. Sisolak’s lists eight items to be addressed, six of which are directly related to the state budget.

They include:

— Budget cuts to the state’s general fund.

— Allowing mining companies to pre-pay taxes.

— Shifting money from various state accounts to the state’s general fund.

— Giving the Department of Health and Human Services flexibility to transfer funds between its various accounts.

— Giving flexibility to the state to restore cuts made during the session in the event that Nevada receives federal funding to assist with the financial impact created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proclamation also gives lawmakers wide latitude, as it also says they can consider “any other actions directly related to solutions for the projected general fund.”

The other two items lawmakers can consider are more narrowly tailored. They can look at allowing school districts to carry forward year-end balances into the following school year, and consider potential waivers or changes to the Millennium Scholarship eligibility requirements.

Budget cuts

Current estimates show the state’s budget for fiscal year 2021 is short by about $1.2 billion. In other words, about one-quarter of the money the state expected to be there won’t be because the state shuttered nonessential businesses in Nevada, including casinos, for roughly two months. Gaming taxes for April and May were near zero, buoyed only by revenue generated by some sport books mobile apps.

Sisolak released a rough outline of a proposal to close that budget hole on Monday, which would include significant cuts to state agencies that total around $550 million, including large cuts to education and health care budgets, big hits to state workers with a freeze to their merit pay increases and one furlough day per month through June 2021. That budget document also indicated that while Sisolak won’t support any new taxes, he’s open to the idea of increasing some already existing taxes in order to stave off the full brunt of the cuts.

But now Nevada lawmakers will get a chance to make changes to Sisolak’s plan, although with Democrats in control of both legislative chambers, wholesale changes to the plan proposed by the Democratic governor are unlikely.

