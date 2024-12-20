Lawmakers scramble after Trump-backed plan on government shutdown fails in House

Minutes after Republicans’ plan to avert a shutdown and raise the debt ceiling failed in the House, congressional leaders regrouped to consider what to do next.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

The sudden, new demands have sent Congress spiraling even as lawmakers are trying to wrap up work and head home for the holidays. Johnson was left to scramble ahead of a Friday deadline for keeping the government open.

Minutes after Republicans’ plan to avert a shutdown and raise the debt ceiling failed in the House, congressional leaders regrouped to consider what to do next.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Republican leader, said they wouldn’t try to bring the bill back to the floor.

Meanwhile Rep. Chip Roy, who spearheaded Republican opposition to the bill, was defiant outside the chamber.

“I’m ambitious to make sure that we actually cut spending. I’m ambitious to do what we said we would do,” he told reporters.

On the opposite side of the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said: “It’s a good thing the bill failed in the House, now it’s time to go back to the bipartisan agreement we came to.”

Possible impacts in Nevada

Nevada would likely see impacts in its national parks and government departments. Nevadans could also expect to see delays through airport security, according to a previous Review-Journal report. Postal services, veteran medical care and Social Security would likely not be impacted.

House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown

In a hastily convened evening vote punctuated by angry outbursts over the self-made crisis, lawmakers failed to reach the two-thirds threshold needed for passage — but House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared determined to try again before Friday’s midnight deadline.

“We’re going to do the right thing here,” Johnson said ahead of the vote. But he didn’t even get a majority, with the bill failing 174-235.

The outcome proved a massive setback for Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk, who rampaged against Johnson’s bipartisan compromise, which Republicans and Democrats had reached earlier to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown.

White House: Biden opposes new House Republican spending bill

The White House said President Joe Biden opposes the House Republican spending bill, saying, “Republicans are doing the bidding of their billionaire benefactors at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

“Republicans are breaking their word to support a bipartisan agreement that would lower prescription drug costs and make it harder to offshore jobs to China — and instead putting forward a bill that paves the way for tax breaks for billionaires while cutting critical programs working families count on, from Social Security to Head Start,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She added: “President Biden supports the bipartisan agreement to keep the government open, help communities recovering from disasters, and lower costs — not this giveaway for billionaires that Republicans are proposing at the 11th hour.”

Lawmakers in heated debate over House Republicans’ new proposal to avoid government shutdown

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Republicans backed away from a bipartisan effort and accused them of engaging in an effort to shut down the government unless lawmakers “bend to the will of just a handful of millionaires and billionaires.”

Jeffries said Donald Trump’s intervention is focused on bringing a massive tax cut for the wealthy “who clearly some in this Congress are working for.”

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., shot back that “if a shutdown occurs because we do not pass this continuing resolution today, it will not be a Republican shutdown, it will be a Democratic shutdown. And when it goes over the Senate, it will be the Schumer shutdown.”

White House criticizes Republicans for cutting funding to fight pediatric cancer in new stopgap bill

“That is the exact opposite of standing up to the establishment,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a post on the social platform X.

“The HouseGOP is suddenly throwing out historic investments to fight pediatric cancer, including new requirements on Pharma — the Give Kids a Chance Act. Why? Because the richest man in the world had a whim.”

GOP plan losing Republican support ahead of vote

House Republican leadership’s plan to avert a government shutdown and suspend the nation’s debt ceiling is quickly losing support from their own ranks.

Rep. Rich McCormick, a Georgia Republican, said he is a “hard no” on the bill and he knows of at least 10 other Republican lawmakers who are strongly against it.

If Democrats do not support the bill, Republicans can only lose votes from a few members with their thin majority.

McCormick said he wants to see deeper budget cuts before agreeing to raising the debt ceiling: “I’m for lifting the debt ceiling, but I’m not going to lift it without getting something conservative back.”

Democrats dig in their heels, Jeffries tells caucus: ‘Hell no’ on new GOP bill

House Democrats emerged from an hourlong private meeting more determined to oppose the new plan Republicans will be bringing to the House floor in the next hour. Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ message to his members was not no, it was “Hell no,” according to several lawmakers.

Many were frustrated at the process by which their colleagues across the aisle went about the latest negotiations, saying that not including Democrats over the last 12 hours was a mistake.

“There was not even a phone call,” said Rep. Mark Takano, the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee.

A former member of leadership, Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, called out Republicans for demanding three days to review bills all session but pushing this latest proposal out in an hour.

“There was no discussion. This was a take-it-or-leave-it deal,” he told reporters. “You know their obsession with the 72-hour rule? This is the 72-second rule.”