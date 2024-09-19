Lawsuit: Las Vegas violated open meeting laws in relation to LDS temple project

Residents of a neighborhood near Lone Mountain allege that the city of Las Vegas violated open meeting laws around the time it approved the building of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, according to a lawsuit.

Las Vegas residents sit in on a City Council meeting for a new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple proposed to be built near Lone Mountain wears a sticker urging City Council members to vote to approve the temple in the Las Vegas City Council chambers at City Hall on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The District Court complaint, which was filed Sunday, lists nine residents that would be affected by the 70,000-square foot project set to be built on 20 acres on the southeast corner of Hickam Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

The lawsuit, which seeks to void the City Council’s approval of the project, alleges that residents were not properly informed about a crucial July 17 meeting.

The complaint cites a letter a resident wrote to the city prior to the meeting asking for a delay in deliberations, informing officials that there were no signs posted at the proposed project’s property that would’ve informed residents about “key details” about the meeting and public participation.

“As someone that lives near the property and walks and drives in the area often, I can attest to the fact that no signage was ever installed related to the previously mentioned meeting,” the resident wrote. The complaint says the city nevertheless moved forward with the meeting, disregarding both the code’s requirements and notification requirements.

Furthermore, the residents took issue with limitations the city put on public comments on the project, alleging that time limits and denial of speaking opportunities violated an “equal participation” clause, according to the lawsuit, which said the city allowed ample time for testimony by project proponents.

“These individuals were pandered to based upon their favored viewpoint whereas individuals who did oppose the LDS temple were restricted in their speech based upon the content of their views,” the complaint alleges.

The city declined to comment, citing its policy of not publicly discussing pending litigation.

Last month, the Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance filed a petition in District Court asking for a review of the project’s approval. The group is represented by the attorney who filed Sunday’s lawsuit.

A hearing in that case was slated for Oct. 1, according to court records.

Strong opposition for the temple, which will include a steeple with a height of almost 200 feet, was evident at a a pair of public meetings at City Hall attended by hundreds of people.

Residents have said in court filings that the project would “obliterate the rural characteristics of the neighborhood.”

Last month’s court petition, for example, outlined residents’ concerns over heavy traffic, construction noise and environmental impact.

