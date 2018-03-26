Laxalt brief supports Trump sanctuary cities lawsuit

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the Trump administration’s lawsuit challenging three California laws protecting undocumented immigrants.

The filing is the third time since June of 2017 that Laxalt, a Republican who is running for governor, has inserted Nevada into California lawsuits over immigration laws.

The new laws in California, all which were passed last year by the state Legislature, do the following: prevent local law enforcement from telling immigration agents when detainees are released; make it illegal for business owners to aid federal agents in detaining or finding undocumented immigrants; and created a state program to inspect federal immigration detention centers.

In a statement, Laxalt said those laws create danger for Nevada by allowing people with “violent criminal histories” to cross state borders while avoiding federal law enforcement agencies.

“California’s sanctuary policies challenged by the Department of Justice prevent federal and local law enforcement from working together to protect their communities,” Laxalt said in a statement. “These policies are especially dangerous for neighboring states like Nevada by making it easier for those not lawfully in this country and with violent criminal histories to evade law enforcement and travel out of state.”

Gov. Brian Sandoval declined to comment on the brief.

Other states attorneys general signed onto the latest the all-Republican brief included those from Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri , Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia, as well as Maine Gov. Paul LePage and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

It’s the same argument Laxalt made when he filed a similar briefs in June and December of last year in the lawsuits over Trump’s sanctuary cities executive order that would have cut such cities off from receiving federal grants. California successfully sued, with the U.S. District Court in California blocking Trump’s order from being implemented.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.