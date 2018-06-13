Laxalt cruises, Sisolak leads in Nevada governor primaries

Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt cruised to the GOP nomination in the Nevada governor’s race, with the Associated Press calling the race just an hour after polls closed.

Adam Laxalt, a Republican running for Governor, speaks to the crowd at a "Get-Out-The-Vote" campaign at Avery's Coffee Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Laxalt, who was publicly endorsed via Tweet Tuesday by President Donald Trump, had received more than 67 percent of the vote in Clark County in the initial batch of vote tallies in were released Tuesday, consisting mostly of early voting and absentee ballots.

His closest competitor, state Treasurer Dan Schwartz, had received roughly 10 percent of the vote as of 8 p.m. Schwartz quickly conceded.

On the Democratic side, Steve Sisolak led Chris Giunchigliani by more than 22 percentage points in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

