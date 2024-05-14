LDS temple proposal to be considered by city officials

A proposal for a Church of Latter-day Saints temple near Lone Mountain will come before the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission Tuesday evening.

Planning commission members will hear three planning requests related to the proposed 70,000-square-foot temple. The commission will then send its recommendations to the city council for approval.

The proposed temple, which is proposed to be 216 feet tall with the addition of a steeple, has drawn opposition from neighborhood residents who say increased traffic and lighting of the temple will impact their quality of life.

Church officials have said the building, which would be the valley’s second LDS temple, is necessary because of the church’s increased membership and the valley’s population growth.

The planning commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers located at 495 Main St.

