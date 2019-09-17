84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Lewandowski combative in House impeachment hearing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2019 - 4:42 pm
 

WASHINGTON — House Democrats opened an aggressive series of impeachment hearings Tuesday with a combative former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who called the inquiry into presidential obstruction harassment and a partisan attack.

Even before the hearing began, a defiant Lewandowski took to social media and echoed President Donald Trump in an often used phrase: “No collusion, no obstruction.”

The hearing immediately fell into disarray when Lewandowski stalled with answers, prompting partisan bickering and parliamentary votes, including two by Republicans to adjourn which failed on a party-line votes.

Lewandowski told the panel that he never held conversations with officials from foreign entities during the election. As far collusion and conspiracy, “there was none.” He insisted he was never asked by Trump to do anything illegal.

The White House blocked two other former aides from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, but cleared Lewandowski to answer questions about obstruction of justice that were detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

But he refused to answer pointed questions, including those about the president instructing him to urge former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of the special counsel investigation.

‘Dangerous’ privilege

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the White House decision to claim executive privilege in limiting Lewandowski’s testimony and blocking two former aides from appearing before the committee is “dangerous.”

Nadler indicated the hearing could likely lead to a committee vote on impeachment, and said the “president would have us believe that he can willfully engage in criminal activity and prevent witnesses from testifying before Congress.”

“This is a cover up, plain and simple,” he said.

House Democrats are divided on impeachment, with moderates and those who hold seats in Republican-leaning congressional districts anxious about proceedings that polls show most Americans do not favor.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she would not call for an impeachment vote without House committees conducting full investigations.

Republicans have denounced the impeachment hearings as partisan ploy.

Political charade

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said the hearings were a charade to give political cover to those wary Democrats.

“You don’t have the votes,” Collins said.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said any impeachment by the House would not be taken up in the GOP-led Senate. McConnell said the Mueller report cleared the president of wrongdoing and the country should simply move on.

The impeachment hearings come as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up. Democratic candidates and Trump are using the issue to motivate their base voters.

Democrats are using the hearings to inform the public and galvanize support for impeachment.

The Mueller report outlined 10 instances where Trump allegedly sought to derail the special counsel.

Not giving the message

According to the report, Lewandowski told Mueller that the president on two occasions asked him to deliver a message to Sessions to limit the role of the investigation into obstruction of justice and publicly denounce it as unfair to the president.

Lewandowski never delivered that message but told the special counsel he asked Rick Dearborn, a White House deputy chief of staff, to give the message to Sessions.

During questioning, Lewandowski said he was never asked to do anything illegal, but said the Mueller report’s description of the exchange was correct. Lewandowski said he didn’t deliver the message to Sessions because he went on vacation.

A staff lawyer for Democrats grilled Lewandowski why he passed off the directive to Dearborn.

Lewandowski said Democrats have failed to accept the election of the president and have unfairly harassed Trump.

“They hate this president more than they love their country,” Lewandowski said.

That response brought repeated rebukes from Democratic lawmakers who scolded Lewandowski and noted that his potential campaign for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire is being backed by Trump.

Lewandowski used his Twitter account during the hearing to launch a new Senate campaign website.

White House aides can’t testify

Frustrated Democrats also continually noted the White House efforts to thwart their inquiry.

The White House blocked Dearborn from testifying Tuesday, as well as Rob Porter, the former White House staff secretary, who told the special counsel he was ordered to ask then-White House counsel Don McGahn to create a false record that McGahn was ordered to fire Sessions.

McGahn told the special counsel he refused to fire Sessions. The White House has also blocked his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, citing executive privilege.

Mueller testified before the committee earlier this year but revealed little more than what was disclosed in his report.

The report detailed acts of obstruction of justice by the president, but left it to Congress to pursue charges or impeachment.

The White House action to block testimony to Congress about the instances outlined in the Mueller report has prompted Judiciary Committee Democrats to seek a federal court ruling to force an appearance of former officials.

Nadler told Lewandowski that he is aiding the president is obstructing Congress in its investigation and warned that similar actions led to the House impeachment of former President Richard Nixon.

The hearing is the first since the committee voted last week to hold an impeachment inquiry.

Next week the panel is expected to delve into the president’s real estate holdings.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
THE LATEST
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, gesture as they arrive at Shannon airport for th ...
Pence urges Congress to approve trade deal
By / RJ

Vice President Mike Pence used a speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation on Tuesday to argue for Congress to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

Protesters hold banners outside the Supreme Court in London, Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019. The Suprem ...
UK Supreme Court hears Brexit challenge case arguments
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Government lawyer Richard Keen said judges in a lower court had “nakedly entered the political arena” by ruling on the matter.

U.S. Department of Justice (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
US alleges visa fraud scheme targeting American research
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A Chinese government employee was arrested Monday after the Justice Department linked him to a visa fraud scheme intended to help others enter the United States to recruit research talent.