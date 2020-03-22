LIVESTREAM — Coronavirus task force conducts a news briefing

Congress and the White House are still trying to craft a mammoth rescue package that could be worth $1.4 trillion or more.

Members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force conduct a news briefing Sunday at the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. Standing behind Trump are Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, back left, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated an agreement was within reach. But faced with mounting opposition from Democrats who call the package insufficient, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a planned procedural vote Sunday, resetting it for 3 p.m. PDT.