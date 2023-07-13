110°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Lombardo withdraws state from U.S. Climate Alliance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 4:31 pm
 
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

RENO — Gov. Joe Lombardo revoked Nevada’s membership from a multistate coalition focused on combating the effects of climate change last week, citing “conflict” between the group’s goals and the state’s energy policy objectives.

The first term Republican informed U.S. Climate Alliance Executive Director Casey Katims of the state’s withdrawal from the organization in a letter dated July 5, pointing to a March executive order that called for a diverse energy portfolio in the state’s future.

“While the goals of the U.S. Climate Alliance are ambitious and well-intentioned, these goals conflict with Nevada’s energy policy objectives,” Lombardo wrote in the letter.

The move makes Lombardo the only governor elected in the last election cycle to withdraw from the Alliance, a bipartisan group touting more than two dozen member states that aim to achieve goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

Member states include some of Nevada’s neighbors, including California, Oregon and Arizona, which joined the coalition Tuesday. Nevada first joined the multistate alliance in 2019 under former Gov. Steve Sisolak.

U.S. Climate Alliance Communications Director Evan Westrup said the organization was “disappointed” by the withdrawal.

“As unprecedented wildfire smoke, record heat, and catastrophic floods sweep across the country, we need every state and every governor — no matter their politics — confronting this crisis,” Westrup wrote in a statement. “We’re disappointed Gov. Lombardo has decided to move in another direction and should he reconsider, our door is open.”

Several progressive and environmental groups slammed the withdrawal, calling the move “nonsensical” and “reckless.”

“We are outraged by Governor Lombardo’s nonsensical withdrawal of Nevada from the U.S. Climate Alliance,” Nevada Conservation League Executive Director Paul Selberg said in a statement. “While Nevada is being hit hard with record temperatures and soaring energy bills, Lombardo is putting utilities and their profits first.”

Shelbie Swartz, the interim executive director of Battle Born Progress, said the group was “disgusted.”

“We are disgusted to see that Governor Lombardo has pulled Nevada out of the U.S. Climate Alliance,” Swartz said in a statement. “Lombardo’s reckless move will further endanger the planet and our communities.”

In March, Lombardo issued an executive order calling for a diverse energy policy that takes a “balanced approach to energy use and development,” according to the order, and includes the use of natural gas.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
2
Clark County GOP candidates join forces to oust chair in upcoming election
Clark County GOP candidates join forces to oust chair in upcoming election
3
Sam Brown talks plan for new US Senate run
Sam Brown talks plan for new US Senate run
4
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
5
White House cocaine investigation finds no leads, Secret Service says
White House cocaine investigation finds no leads, Secret Service says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Army veteran Sam Brown poses for a photo, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki ...
Sam Brown talks plan for new US Senate run
By / RJ

Sam Brown did not make it out of the 2022 Republican Senate primary, losing to former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. This time around, he’s running with the backing of national Republican leaders.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Attorneys for Trump seek delay in classified documents case
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

They cited challenges to select jurors and concerns about whether the former president would get a fair trial if scheduled before the November 2024 election.

More stories
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Lombardo busts one-session veto record, rejecting 75 bills
Lombardo busts one-session veto record, rejecting 75 bills
Democrats, governor get key legislative priorities approved
Democrats, governor get key legislative priorities approved
NEVADA VIEWS: Two initiatives Lombardo can use to help Nevada
NEVADA VIEWS: Two initiatives Lombardo can use to help Nevada
NVR weighs in on Nevada Legislature session
NVR weighs in on Nevada Legislature session
Gov. Lombardo draws fire for vetoing renter-related bills
Gov. Lombardo draws fire for vetoing renter-related bills