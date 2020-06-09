Long lines snarl voting in Georgia primaries amid pandemic

Voters endured heat, pouring rain and waits as long as five hours on Tuesday to cast ballots in Georgia, demonstrating a fierce desire to participate in the democratic process while raising questions about the emerging battleground state’s ability to manage elections in November when the White House is at stake.

Steven Posey checks his phone as he waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Central Park in Atlanta. Voters reported wait times of three hours. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. Some voting machines went dark and voters were left standing in long lines in humid weather as the waiting game played out. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

People wait in a line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A confluence of events disrupted primary elections for president, U.S. Senate and dozens of other contests.

The polls were staffed by fewer workers because of concerns about the coronavirus. A reduced workforce contributed to officials consolidating polling places, which disproportionately affected neighborhoods with high concentrations of people of color. Long lines were also reported in whiter suburban areas.

Some voters said they requested mail-in ballots that never arrived, forcing them to go to polling places and adding to the lines. Turnout, meanwhile, may be higher than expected as voters said they were determined to vote following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing demonstrations that swept cities including Atlanta.

There was also trouble with Georgia’s new voting system that combines touchscreens with scanned paper ballots.

The developments were troubling heading into the fall presidential campaign, which will attract even more voters. President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are expected to fiercely compete in this rapidly changing state. That leaves officials, who have already been criticized for attempting to suppress the vote, with less than five months to turn things around.

One state lawmaker, Democratic Rep. William Boddie of Atlanta, said there was a “complete meltdown.” The state’s chief elections officer, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, announced plans to investigate voting problems that plagued Fulton and Dekalb counties, where roughly half the population is black.

Benaiah Shaw, who joined the protests against police brutality after Floyd’s death, said he votes in every election but had never waited as long as he did on Tuesday — five hours.

“It’s really disheartening to see a line like this in an area with predominantly black residents,” said Shaw, a 25-year-old African American. He said he was appalled by how few voting machines were available.

Americans were also voting in primaries in West Virginia, Nevada and South Carolina. But the tumult in Georgia garnered much of the attention, reinforcing concerns about managing elections amid the coronavirus.

The Biden campaign called the voting problems in Georgia “completely unacceptable,” as well as a threat to American values of free and fair elections.

Elsewhere

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sweating it out on the state’s hottest day of the year, voters on Tuesday were choosing presidential, gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and U.S. House candidates in West Virginia’s Democratic and Republican primaries. They also were deciding a majority of the five-member state Supreme Court. The primary was postponed from May 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said he knew of no significant or unusual problems at voting places Tuesday. It was the hottest day of the year so far in West Virginia, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s in some communities. Warner’s office asked voters to bring bottled water, umbrellas and even a chair in case they encountered long lines and had to stand outside at polling places.

Voters were asked to wear masks — some places had them available — and bring their own marking devices such as a pencil or stylus to use with their ballots. The measures are aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham faced three little-known GOP challengers on Tuesday, his last step before an expected general election face-off with Democrat Jaime Harrison in what’s on pace to become the most expensive race in South Carolina history.

With Graham expected to easily win among Republicans and Harrison running unopposed on the Democratic side, Tuesday’s primaries lacked the kind of top-of-the-ballot choice that could drive turnout by voters leery of exposing themselves to the coronavirus pandemic.

And many voters mailed in their choices instead; as of Tuesday morning, 83,607 absentee ballots were returned for the Democrats and 80,380 for the Republicans, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

A slow but steady trickle of voters cast ballots in person Tuesday at a church in Lexington, South Carolina, where supporters of some local candidates said there was no line inside. Those wearing masks often took them off as soon as they left.

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota officials will tabulate results Tuesday from an election conducted exclusively by mail, a test of whether Gov. Doug Burgum’s pockets are deep enough to decide an unusually rough primary for state treasurer and oust a fellow Republican who has been the first-term governor’s biggest irritant in the Legislature.

All 53 counties chose to avoid in-person voting due to the coronavirus. With the post office playing its biggest role for an election in state history, about 137,000 ballots were returned by midday Monday — the day they were due. They’ll be counted starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Burgum’s big-money drive to install allies in the Legislature and the state treasurer’s office provided some intrigue to an otherwise low-key election with no other competitive primaries for statewide office or any statewide ballot measures. Burgum himself faced a primary challenge from Michael Coachman, a retired Air Force veteran who has run several statewide campaigns.