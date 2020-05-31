76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Longtime cancer doctor takes the helm at FDA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2020 - 7:02 am
 

WASHINGTON — In December when the Senate voted to confirm Dr. Stephen Hahn as chief of the Food and Drug Administration, youth vaping was the controversy expected to dog the beltway newcomer’s tenure.

Instead during his first full month on the job, Hahn learned of what President Donald Trump now calls “the invisible enemy.” The coronavirus silently had worked its way into the United States with all the destructive force of a Category 5 hurricane, a major earthquake and a plague of locusts.

It was his first high-profile slot in the federal government after a storied career in medicine, and Hahn would be the guy in charge of approving the production of millions of tests for a disease Americans researchers never had seen before and trying to coax a vaccine before year’s end, which most experts at the time considered impossible.

At the same time, Hahn would have to be a voice for data science while serving under a president whose shoot-from-the-hip remarks about the outbreak have often crumbled under scrutiny.

His job, as Hahn described it to the Review-Journal, has been “managing the agency during a crisis, while still learning about it.”

“It’s really easy when you’re not in Washington and the cynicism builds” about Washington, Hahn said in the assuring voice that many Americans have heard during briefings with the president’s Coronavirus Task Force. “But I’ve been really impressed at how good people came together for the benefit of the American people during very challenging times.”

Long career

Fortunately, the soft-spoken oncologist and cancer researcher had experience in “institutional turn-around experiences,” as a former colleague told the health news website STAT.

Hahn, 60, served as chief medical executive for the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center when he was tapped to head FDA. Before that, he was the chairman of the radiation oncology department at the University of Pennsylvania.

When Kevin Mahoney, a former colleague now CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, heard his friend would head the FDA, he said, “Of course I was surprised because I’ve not heard Stephen aspire to governmental service.”

Hahn is “not a big donor” to political campaigns, Mahoney noted, adding, “he’s not somebody I would have labeled a political mover or part of the Washington establishment.”

By beltway standards, Hahn is a modest donor. He did not write a check for the Trump campaign. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, he gave $1,000 to a Republican PAC in 2017 and $706 to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012.

Renowned medical ethicist Art Caplan described Hahn as “an outstanding scientist” who left Penn for MD Anderson when “it was in need of a turn-around and he did it.”

“He knows his science,” Caplan said of Hahn and understands medicine. “What’ I’m not sure about, and I don’t know, is how well he can navigate FDA and federal bureaucracy.”

“There’s always a pretty big learning curve. When you take that job coming in to a big agency, even if you’re a great scientist.”

Fighting coronavirus

The “a ha” coronavirus moment came for Hahn, he said, in February “when we saw the dramatic escalation cases in Italy, which is sort of classic for an infectious disease outbreak.”

On March 1, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar added Hahn to the president’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Hahn joined the team as health care workers across the country and the public at large looked to Washington to provide reliable COVID-19 diagnostic tests. At the same time, clinics that had the tests had difficulty obtaining masks and other personal protective equipment needed to administer tests and treat infected patients.

It did not help that early tests developed and distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were not reliable.

Hahn’s FDA reached out to the private sector and encouraged private concerns to develop tests under emergency use authorization which would cut back red tape. As a result, the FDA authorized 105 tests, including 12 antibody tests that can determine if individuals had had the virus.

The diagnostic tests aren’t perfect, but then, Hahn offered, “doctors know that no test is perfect.” Good physicians understand this, and know when to look beyond a positive or negative finding.

“There’s a word in front of the ‘coronavirus,’ it says ‘novel,’” Mahoney said as he talked about researchers hustling to develop tools to diagnose and treat a virus scientists had not seen before.

Mahoney added that Americans have a romanticized view that a test could be developed and distributed rapidly.

And it didn’t help when Trump said on March 6, “anybody that wants a test can get a test.”

Now Mahoney said he would like to see more clarity and rigor in coronavirus testing. “I understand the desire to get the test out, but a little more rigor I think we would benefit from.”

On May 14, the FDA released an update on the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care diagnostic test that reported 15 inaccurate negative findings.

Hahn himself got caught in the false-negative net earlier this month after Katie Miller, a Pence spokeswoman, tested positive for the virus, the day after she had tested negative.

Having worked with Miller, Hahn, too, was tested and the result was another negative finding. Nonetheless Hahn and two other task force members who also tested negative self-isolated for a time to make sure they had not contracted the virus before its presence turned up on a test.

Even with a negative finding, Hahn said, it is wise to “self-quarantine for a period of time where the risk of becoming positive is present.”

“If we had it, we would do what every other American would do, which is make sure that we were isolated and did not expose others,” Hahn said. “And if we develop symptoms, we would seek medical help. Doctors do that when they’re sick.”

Controversial drug

The stickiest subject for Hahn has been hydroxychloroquine, a drug used for treating malaria, lupus and other autoimmune diseases.

Trump has touted the drug as an effective treatment for coronavirus patients, despite what many in the medical establishment say about the drug’s potential to cause problems for people with heart conditions. Trump also recently said he had been taking the drug for two weeks as a preventive measure.

In March, the FDA authorized emergency use of Trump’s “game changer” drug in clinical trials and for adults hospitalized for COVID-19.

Asked if he was taking the drug, which has been used by health care workers to prevent their getting COVID-19, Hahn explicitly told the Review-Journal, “I am not taking hydroxychloroquine.”

Caplan noted he has not seen Hahn promote the drug, but he’d like to see Hahn come out stronger against the use of the drug outside of a medical trial. “I want him to really speak up,” Caplan said.

Vanity Fair magazine ran a story about Hahn reaching out to Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a New York doctor who made a video in which he appealed to Trump to “advise the country that they should be taking this medication in an outpatient setting.” Zelenko added, “I personally love you.”

The headline mocked Hahn for accommodating the efforts of “Trump’s favorite chloroquine doctor” to conduct a clinical trial.

“It’s interesting to me that people always at least in this town say you want to listen to everyone, get all sides,” observed Scott Whittaker, CEO of the medical device manufacturer AdvaMed, and then they criticize Hahn for doing just that.

Progress at FDA

Whittaker offered that a lot of the progress made at the FDA – mass production of ventilators and personal protective equipment that ended scary shortages — “would not have happened without his leadership.”

Mahoney credited Hahn for making “a bold, provocative move” in pushing forward Penn’s Roberts Photon Therapy Center. “He was undaunted in his belief that this was the right thing for us to do. And we just celebrated our 10th anniversary and it was absolutely the right thing to do,” Mahoney said.

That attitude may serve the FDA as the task force hustles to deliver on Trump’s Operation Warp Speed mission to get mass-produced vaccines to the public before year’s end.

Hahn noted that it is “unknown whether we’ll have a vaccine by the end of the year” even as he spoke of his support for the Trump operation.

When Trump brags about Hahn, he likes to say that he “left one of the most important jobs in medicine” to take the FDA’s helm.

Hahn likes to tap his years as a cancer doctor as a North Star in the new job.

“I’ve sat across from countless number of patients and had to talk to them about their diagnosis and their treatment,” Hahn told reporters during a March briefing. “And one thing that really is important is to provide hope. I have great hope for now that we’re going to come out of this situation.”

Is he glad he took the job? Yes, he answered. “Hopefully this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas claims no violation in video supporting Mayor Goodman
Las Vegas claims no violation in video supporting Mayor Goodman
2
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
3
Delays getting records means crucial virus questions go unanswered
Delays getting records means crucial virus questions go unanswered
4
Southern Nevada sees 122 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Southern Nevada sees 122 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
5
As Nevada ramps up antibody testing, CDC issues accuracy warning
As Nevada ramps up antibody testing, CDC issues accuracy warning
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Uniformed U.S. Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White ...
Trump praises Secret Service, says ‘vicious dogs’ were ready
By Michael Balsamo and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that many Secret Service agents were “just waiting for action” and ready to unleash “the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons, I have ever seen” if protesters angered by his response to George Floyd’s death had crossed the White House’s security fence.

Secretary of state: Mail ballots distributed properly
By / RJ

The Nevada secretary of state’s office took an extra step Friday to clarify “ongoing confusion” over the all-vote-by-mail June 9 state primary, seeking to clarify misunderstandings over how mail ballots have been distributed.

In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Gr ...
Nevada faces even larger budget cuts
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s administration is asking for even deeper budget cuts in the coming fiscal year than those already announced as the state struggles with huge drops in revenue because of the coronavirus-triggered business shutdown.

Read More