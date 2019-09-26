77°F
Politics and Government

Maguire grilled by House panel on whistleblower complaint

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 6:45 am
 
Updated September 26, 2019 - 10:08 am

WASHINGTON — Acting Director of National Intelligence Joe Maguire was grilled by members of the House Intelligence Committee about his handling of a whistleblower complaint that alleged President Trump abused the powers of his office by asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival.

The nine-page complaint, released Thursday, alleged Trump sought to pressure Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in 2020. The complaint also alleged the White House sought to conceal Trump’s actions.

Democrats on the committee asked about why the complaint — which was originally filed with the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community — wasn’t immediately shared with the committee, as required by law.

“This case is unique and unprecedented,” Maguire responded to the committee during the crowded hearing on Capitol Hill.

The complaint was released to House and Senate committees on Wednesday evening by the White House, following the disclosure of a telephone transcript the White House made public as a defense of its actions.

Trump has insisted there was no wrongdoing and called it another “witch hunt” by Democrats in Congress. The president said the transcript underscores his innocence.

But House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the release of the transcript and complaint did anything but clear Trump of wrongdoing.

“Yesterday, we were presented with the most graphic evidence yet that the president of the United States betrayed his oath of office,” Schiff said. He referred to the president’s telephone call with Zelensky as a mafia shakedown.

The ranking Republican on the panel, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., did not defend Trump’s behavior, but instead attacked Democratic motives and chastised leaks to the media about the telephone call that resulted in the hearing.

The Trump administration had halted military aid to Ukraine, and during the call Trump asked “a favor” off Zelensky to conduct an investigation into the American cybersecurity company CrowdStrike as well as Hunter Biden, who held a corporate board seat for a Ukranian gas company.

The White House claimed the intelligence whistleblower’s complaint “shows nothing improper.”

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham argued the complaint “is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings.”

Grisham adds that Trump released a rough transcript of his call with Zelenskiy on Wednesday “because he has nothing to hide.”

Grisham says, “The White House will continue to push back on the hysteria and false narratives being peddled by Democrats and many in the mainstream media.”

The whistleblower’s complaint says White House officials had tried to suppress the exact transcript of the call that was produced — as is customary — by the White House Situation Room, according to the complaint.

The officials told the whistleblower they were “directed” by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization and distribution to Cabinet-level officials.

“This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call,” the report said.

Maguire told the committee he did not submit the complaint to Congress within a required time frame, to instead ask the White House counsel to determine whether executive privilege would be asserted. He repeatedly told the panel he did not have the authority to waive executive privilege in order to deliver the document to Congress.

“This complaint should have been delivered to this committee weeks ago — but it wasn’t,” Schiff said tersely.

Maguire said he did not know the identity of the whistleblower. Trump has claimed the person is a partisan.

Once the complaint was filed, the Inspector General for intelligence services, Michael Atkison, found that the assertions in were “credible” and “urgent.”

But Maguire said that complaint wasn’t about a member of the U.S. intelligence committee, its finances or operations, but instead concerned the president. He said his department went to the White House counsel, and then the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, to determine what course to follow.

Maguire insisted the complaint dealt with a conversation between two leaders and not election security, an assertion that drew rebukes from Democrats on the panel who asserted the president sought to coerce Ukraine to get involved in the 2020 election.

The dramatic hearing comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over the allegations of abuse of office in the case, as well as violations of law in withholding the complaint from Congress.

“This complaint is a roadmap for our investigation, and provide significant information for the committee to follow up on with other witnesses and documents,” Pelosi said. “And it is corroborated by the call record released yesterday.”

The complaint names the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who traveled to Spain after the telephone call to meet with one of Zelensky’s advisers.

Maguire is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee later today.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.


U.S. immigration officials said in March that the U.S. border had reached a breaking point, with tens of thousands of migrant families crossing.