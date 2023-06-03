Marijuana, mobile tracking bills signed by Lombardo

Gov. Joe Lombardo signed bills requiring marijuana dispensaries to check the age of customers and prohibiting putting a tracking device on a person’s car without their knowledge on Saturday.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Joe Lombardo signed two significant bills Saturday, with just two days left in the 2023 session with big portions of the state budget still unresolved.

Lombardo gave his approval to Assembly Bill 342, codifying the verification of age for cannabis sales. The Cannabis Compliance Board by regulation requires establishments to verify the age of the consumer before selling marijuana, and this bill codifies that requirement into law.

Lombardo also put his signature on Assembly Bill 356, sponsored by Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, that makes it a crime to install a tracking device on a person’s car without their knowledge. The bill comes after Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve found a tracking device on her vehicle during a visit to a mechanic.

The governor also signed Senate Bill 293. Lombardo was joined by the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Fabian Doñate, during a small ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The measure requires companies that install solar panels to tell customers the amount due before installation, a timeline for installation and the monthly payment, among other things, before they buy or lease solar panels. If they don’t, the customer may cancel the agreement. Customers can also cancel the agreement within three business days.

The bill also requires individuals who perform work on the panels or other solar-powered systems to hold a license issued by the state contractor’s board, or be an employee of a person who holds a license.

Doñate said the bill came about, in part, because of multiple complaints received by the attorney general’s office about deceptive or misleading contracts pushed by solar installation companies.

“It’s the most comprehensive consumer protection bill against the infractions that we’ve seen in the solar industry with people being taken advantage of,” the Las Vegas Democrat said. “The bill speaks volumes of our governor’s effort to protect Nevadans. I’m very, extremely grateful for this bill signing because it shows that Democrats and Republicans can work together despite the hard conversations that exist.”

The Assembly Committee on Ways and Means later today is expected to hear Sen. Melanie Scheible’s bill that would require jails to establish a polling place exclusively for people who are held in detention centers so they can still exercise their right to vote. Senate Bill 162 was passed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday.

Assemblywoman Brittney Miller has a similar bill, Assembly Bill 286, that would require jail administrators to have a policy that allows eligible voters to cast a ballot in an election. The Assembly passed the bill in April, and the Senate’s Legislative Operations and Elections Committee passed it in May. It’s now in the Senate Finance Committee.

Homelessness services

With just three days left on the regular legislative session clock, Speaker Steve Yeager introduced Assembly Bill 528 on the Assembly floor Friday afternoon.

The bill, would create a program providing matching funds of up to $100 million for homelessness services. Organizations must apply to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to receive the money. That bill was heard in the Assembly Ways and Means Committee on Saturday afternoon, but no action was taken.

Where the budget is at

On Thursday night, Lombardo vetoed the appropriations bill, sweeping legislation of more than $7 billion that funds state departments and a swath of services, from child welfare, corrections to education. He encouraged the Legislature to make changes to Assembly Bill 520, such as increasing the cap on the state’s rainy day fund from 20 to 30 percent.

