Politics and Government

Marshall to leave job Sept. 17, head to Washington

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2021 - 4:25 pm
 
Nevada Lieutenant Governor, Kate Marshall presides over the Senate inside the chamber on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent, Pool)

CARSON CITY – Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall will formally leave her post on Friday, Sept. 17, beginning her new position in the Biden administration the following Monday, Marshall said in a letter of resignation received by the secretary of state’s office Friday.

Marshall has been named senior adviser to governors in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Her resignation letter, addressed to Gov. Steve Sisolak, is almost identical to the statement she issued when news of her pending departure leaked in mid-August, adding only the date of her resignation.

“I have served this state I love for more than ten years in elective office,” Marshall wrote. “Working with Nevadans and for Nevadans fills me with hope and gives me faith in the future of our state.”

Marshall, 62, was elected lieutenant governor in 2018. In a statement released Friday, her office cited her efforts to establish a state Office of Small Business Advocacy, a dark skies tourism and conservation program in the state, and an immigrant workforce development task force, among other achievements.

She previous won election as state treasurer in 2006 and served two four-year terms, leaving the post due to term limits. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2011.

A San Francisco native, she earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and worked for the U.S. Justice Department before coming to Nevada in 1997 to work in the attorney general’s office, where she set up the state antitrust division. She endorsed Biden’s presidential bid in February 2020.

The governor may appoint a successor to Marshall but does not have to fill the vacancy. The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and casts tie-breaking votes only as necessary. Lawmakers are expected to return this fall for a special session to redraw legislative district lines, but in the absence of the lieutenant governor, state Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, the Senate president pro tem, will preside over the chamber.

Sisolak, congratulating Marshall last month, said he was not certain he would fill the post or if he had to ahead of the special session.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Lt Governor Resignation Letter by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

THE LATEST
 
