Mask mandate to be enforced during July 4th holiday in Clark County

A sign at Petco states that masks are required to enter in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Business License Department on Friday will begin checking businesses for compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 safety directives, the county announced Thursday.

County business license agents will visit pools, bars, restaurants and retail stores throughout the holiday weekend to enforce compliance with mask wearing, social distancing and sanitation practices, according to a statement from the county.

“Business owners have had some time to get face coverings for their employees and adjust their operations to be in compliance with the new safety requirements,” County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in the statement. “Now we expect everyone to follow the new regulations, and those who continue not to might be fined or shut down.”

A business found not in compliance could receive a written warning, fine or citation or have their business license suspended.

“We all need to do our part to limit the spread of the coronavirus so we can keep our businesses open. Wearing a face covering, social distancing and washing your hands and frequently touched surfaces are easy things we can all do that will significantly reduce the spread of the virus,” Kirkpatrick said.

Residents can file a complaint about a business in unincorporated Clark County by calling 702-455-6562 or emailing CCBLenforcement@ClarkCuntyNV.gov.

