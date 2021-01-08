Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers prerecorded State of City address

The city is encouraging people to use the hashtag #stateofvegas on social media to engage with the mayor’s remarks.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers a public statement during a public meeting at the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City address through television and social media at 5 p.m. today, foregoing the typical in-person presentation due to the pandemic.

The yearly address offers Goodman an opportunity to provide her vision for the upcoming year and beyond. The city is encouraging people to use the hashtag #stateofvegas on social media to engage with the mayor’s remarks.

“Tonight’s State of the City Address speech talks about coming together,” Goodman said in a tweet Thursday. “The speech was pre-recorded, but with what has happened in our nation’s capital this week, it is more important than ever that we work together and find common ground as Las Vegans and Americans.”

Goodman is politically independent and the council is nonpartisan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.