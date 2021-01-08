54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers prerecorded State of City address — WATCH NOW

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2021 - 5:07 pm
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers a public statement during a public meeting at the Las ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers a public statement during a public meeting at the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City address through television and social media at 5 p.m. today, foregoing the typical in-person presentation due to the pandemic.

The yearly address offers Goodman an opportunity to provide her vision for the upcoming year and beyond. The city is encouraging people to use the hashtag #stateofvegas on social media to engage with the mayor’s remarks.

“Tonight’s State of the City Address speech talks about coming together,” Goodman said in a tweet Thursday. “The speech was pre-recorded, but with what has happened in our nation’s capital this week, it is more important than ever that we work together and find common ground as Las Vegans and Americans.”

Goodman is politically independent and the council is nonpartisan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
2
Record number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada raises ‘surge’ concerns
Record number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada raises ‘surge’ concerns
3
Congress confirms Joe Biden will be next president of US
Congress confirms Joe Biden will be next president of US
4
Trump supporters rally peacefully outside US courthouse in Las Vegas
Trump supporters rally peacefully outside US courthouse in Las Vegas
5
Trump acknowledges defeat, says transition will be orderly
Trump acknowledges defeat, says transition will be orderly
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Offers of federal help to quell mob rejected by Capitol Police
By Colleen Long, Lolita Baldor, Michael Balsamo and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Despite plenty of warnings of a possible insurrection and ample resources and time to prepare, the Capitol Police planned only for a free speech demonstration.

The line for COVID-19 testing at Texas Station's drive-through testing site wraps around Rancho ...
Where you can get tested for COVID
By / RJ

Changes are coming to some public COVID-19 testing locations, beginning Jan. 11. Texas Station will only be open three days a week.

 
Biden blames Trump for US Capitol violence
By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday denounced the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and he blamed President Donald Trump for the violence that has shaken the nation’s capital and beyond.