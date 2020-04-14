Mayors ask Washington for help with virus

Mayors from around the country are asking Congress and the federal government for help in dealing with the coronavirus and the measures implemented to slow the spread of the disease.

WASHINGTON — Mayors said Tuesday they have told Congress and the White House that coronavirus is “blowing massive holes in our budgets,” and asked the federal government for immediate help.

That request came in a conference call just days after state governors also warned that budget shortfall could force massive furloughs and a loss of services.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, as well as mayors from Las Vegas, Reno and Henderson, have called for federal assistance for states and cities as local officials weigh furloughs and layoffs after huge expenditures to initially fight the coronavirus.

“Our cities are hurting right now,” said Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville, Kentucky.

He told reporters on a teleconference call arranged by the U.S. Conference of Mayors that cities have spent so much on funds to fight the coronavirus that it is “blowing massive holes in our budgets right now.”

Last week, the National Governors Association asked the federal government for $500 billion in funds.

“The life-saving measures are having devastating economic implications on Nevada and Gov. Sisolak joins his fellow governors in seeking assistance and funding flexibility from the federal government,” a spokeswoman said.

Small-city mayors want more

The mayors have asked for $250 billion for direct assistance from Congress and the Trump administration, apart from the $150 billion that was included in the $2.2 trillion relief package.

They noted that the funds in the last package were to states and large cities to help prepare for the outbreak, and excluded cities under 500,000 population.

“Lexington will not receive anything from the relief package,” said Kathy Maness, a Lexington, South Carolina, councilmember, and a National League of Cities vice president.

She said cities in 27 of 50 states “don’t have a single municipality that meets the 500,000 population threshold.”

Henderson Mayor Debra March said the loss of tax revenues makes the need critical in Southern Nevada.

“The extended closure of nonessential businesses will have a devastating impact on our economy and the consolidated sales tax, which makes up 44 percent of the city’s general fund revenue,” March said last week.

Nevada’s three Democratic congressional members, Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, signed onto a letter written by Lee last week to drop the 500,000-person cap on the relief bill.

Lee also has filed legislation to provide $250 billion in relief for cities and municipalities.

Another relief bill expected

Congress is expected to write a fourth coronavirus relief bill when it returns later this month, or in early May.

Democrats last week blocked a bill that Senate Republicans sought to add $350 billion to the $2.2 trillion relief bill to help fund the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Democrats blocked the bill because it lacked an additional $150 billion for states and cities, and $100 billion for hospitals.

But mayors told reporters Tuesday that the money sought by Congressional Democrats was not enough to help cities that are facing a budget crisis now.

In Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley said her city was wracked last year by a mass shooting, tornados and now the expense of public health dealing with COVID-19.

Because the city is funded by municipal taxes, there have been 479 furloughs, which is 28 percent of employees.

A survey of 2,400 cities by the U.S. Conference of Mayors found:

• 88 percent of cities expect a revenue shortfall this year as a result of COVID-19.

• For cities with populations between 50,000 and 500,000, 98 percent expect a shortfall.

• For that same population set, 55 percent reported they expect furloughing employees will be necessary.

• 38 percent of these cities expect layoffs of workers.

• 52 percent of all cities responding say budget cuts will impact police and public safety.

