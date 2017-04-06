McConnell moves to ‘nuclear option’ for Gorsuch vote

Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during a third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, March 22, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 6, 2017, as he is expected to change Senate rules to guarantee confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 6, 2017, as Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to change Senate rules to guarantee confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, March 21, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

WASHINGTON — Democrats scored a temporary procedural victory Thursday when they successfully filibustered Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, prompting Republicans to invoke the so-called “nuclear option” to change Senate rules.

Republicans could not overcome Democratic opposition and failed to get the 60 votes needed to end debate and move to an up-or-down vote on the nomination.

The 55-45 “cloture” vote, mostly along party lines, led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to move to change longstanding Senate rules to allow the nomination to proceed to a confirmation vote and require only a simple majority vote.

That is expected to lead to the confirmation of Gorsuch, 49, on Friday.

“He’s well qualified and will make a stellar addition to the Supreme Court,” McConnell said from the Senate floor minutes before the vote.

McConnell said the Democratic filibuster was a misguided move prompted by left-leaning special interests and had more to do with partisan opposition to the president.

“This isn’t about the nominee,” McConnell said. “It’s more about the man who nominated him.”

Gorsuch was nominated to the high court in January by President Donald Trump. Gorsuch was appointed to the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006. He would replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died Feb. 13, 2016, in Texas.

Democrats have accused Republicans of stealing the seat by failing to grant a hearing to Judge Merrick Garland, appointed last year by President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., charged McConnell and Republicans of using gamesmanship to unfairly keep Garland off the bench during the 2016 presidential election that deeply divided the nation.

Durbin said Republicans “never gave this nominee a hearing or a vote.”

“The reason we are here is because they kept that position open so it could be filled by a Republican,” Durbin said.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., voted with Republicans. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., voted with Democrats.

Heller said he will support the nominee for confirmation when the vote is taken, saying he brings a Western perspective that serves both America and Nevada.

Gorsuch’s previous rulings and work were cited by Cortez Masto as a reason to vote against a nominee. She said he would favor corporate interests over average Americans and the most vulnerable of populations.

