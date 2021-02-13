McConnell says he will vote to acquit Trump as final vote nears

The Senate will resume its trial of former President Donald Trump Saturday with a decision on whether to call witnesses, hear concluding arguments and a possible vote.

Donald Trump's lawyers say incitement charges against former US president are 'monstrous'

Members of the national guard patrol the area outside of the U.S. Capitol during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — The Senate will resume its impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at Saturday with a decision on whether to call witnesses, hear concluding arguments and a possible vote.

Shortly before the 7 a.m. PST opening, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues that he will vote to acquit Trump, The Associated Press reported.

Trump is charged with inciting an insurrection that resulted in a siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, as lawmakers were gathered in a joint session to formally count Electoral College votes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would defer to House Democratic impeachment managers over whether they want to call witnesses.

The lead House manager, Jamie Raskin, D-Md., declined to comment when asked by reporters if he planned to call witnesses to bolster the case that the former president urged loyalists to Washington.

Defense denies insurrection attempt

Defense lawyer Bruce Castor on Friday denied there was an insurrection, particularly one incited by Trump.

Trump lawyers also have called the trial unconstitutional, a violation of the former president’s First Amendment rights, unfair in denying due process and precedent-setting by Democrats exercising a blatant lust for political vengeance.

But the 100 senators sitting in the chamber as jurors also were witnesses and victims of the Jan. 6 attack that left five people dead, including a Capitol Hill policeman Brian Sicknick.

Many Republicans representing states where the former president remains popular doubt whether Trump was fully responsible or if impeachment is the appropriate response. Democrats appear all but united toward conviction.

Only to be impeached twice

Trump is the only president to be twice impeached and the first to face trial charges after leaving office.

While it is unlikely the Senate would be able to mount the two-thirds vote needed to convict, several senators appear to be still weighing their vote. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will be widely watched for cues, but he is not pressuring his GOP colleagues and is telling senators to vote their conscience.

Democrats need 17 Republicans to cross over and reach the two-thirds threshold necessary to convict Trump. Another resolution barring him from holding federal office could be passed by a simple majority after a conviction.

Division expected to remain

The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings is expected to reflect a country divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics.

“What’s important about this trial is that it’s really aimed to some extent at Donald Trump, but it’s more aimed at some president we don’t even know 20 years from now,” said Sen. Angus King, the independent from Maine.

The nearly weeklong trial has delivered a grim and graphic narrative of the riot and its consequences in ways that senators, most of whom fled for their own safety that day, acknowledge they are still coming to grips with.

Campaign of ‘hatred’ alleged

On Friday, Trump’s impeachment lawyers accused Democrats of waging a campaign of “hatred” against the former president as they wrapped up their defense.

His lawyers vigorously denied that Trump had incited the riot and they played out-of-context video clips showing Democrats, some of them senators now serving as jurors, also telling supporters to “fight,” aiming to establish a parallel with Trump’s overheated rhetoric.

“This is ordinarily political rhetoric,” said Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen. “Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles.”

But the presentation blurred the difference between the general encouragement that politicians make to battle for health care or other causes and Trump’s fight against officially accepted national election results, and minimized Trump’s efforts to undermine those results. The defeated president was telling his supporters to fight on after every state had verified its results, after the Electoral College had affirmed them and after nearly every election lawsuit filed by Trump and his allies had been rejected in court.

Democratic senators shook their heads at what many called a false equivalency to their own fiery words. “We weren’t asking them ‘fight like hell’ to overthrow an election,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Democrats say that Trump was the “inciter in chief” whose monthslong campaign against the election results was rooted in a “big lie” and laid the groundwork for the riot, a violent domestic attack on the Capitol unparalleled in history.

“Get real,” said the lead prosecutor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., at one point. “We know that this is what happened.”

Capitol officer honored

Late Friday the Senate unanimously passed a resolution that honored the bravery of Capitol Hill Officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal. Goodman led a crowd of angry rioters down a hallway and away from an area where Vice President Mike Pence evacuated to safety with his family.

Outside the Capitol, Trump loyalists that included the anti-Semitic Proud Boys chanted “Hang Pence.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.