Melania Trump, Nevada politicians react to shots fired at Former President Trump

Nevada politicians are sharing their reactions to a shooting at Former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump thanks all for support, plans to be at RNC in Milwaukee

Nevada politicians decried political violence following a shooting at a rally held by former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the former president is “fine.” The suspected gunman and at least one attendee were dead.

Former First Lady Melania Trump called the gunman a “monster” in a statement posted to X Sunday morning.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” the former first lady wrote. “I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to ummon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.”

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement on X that he and his wife, Donna Lombardo, “thank God that former President Trump is safe and unharmed after being shot at.”

Lombardo said that he is waiting for more information from the Secret Service but that in the meantime, he and his wife “are praying for calm and civility around the country.”

‘Not who we are as a country’

“This is not who we are as a country,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement on X. “Political violence from any side of the political spectrum should be met with the appropriate consequences.”

“Grateful to the law enforcement that stepped in, and hoping for justice to prevail,” he continued. “Glad to see that former President Trump is safe.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the shooting was a tragedy. “I know that our law enforcement is so well prepared for every incident, but the reality is, this is just another incident of tragedy, senseless loss of life and attacks on humanity that’s innocent,” she told the Review-Journal.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shared that “political violence like this is an attack on our democracy and must never be tolerated.” She expressed gratitude that Trump is safe.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, in a statement on X, said she is “keeping former President Trump and all those attending his rally in my thoughts.”

“I condemn this despicable act of political violence in the strongest possible terms,” she said. She added that she will be continuing to monitor the situation as it unfolds.

State Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro also shared her reaction on X. “Political violence directed at anyone is abhorrent, and I am glad to hear from initial reports that former President Trump is going to be OK,” she said.

“I strongly encourage everyone to avoid baseless speculation and allow law enforcement to thoroughly investigate,” Cannizzaro continued.

“We are horrified by the events currently unfolding. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump as it seems shots were fired at his rally in PA and he was injured,” Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald wrote in a shared statement.

Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford wrote, “political violence does not have a place in our democracy. Period. Our differences are resolved at the ballot box and never through violence.

“My thoughts are with the former President and everyone who was at the rally. No one in this country should have to experience that kind of trauma,” he continued.

“Gun violence has no place in our society,” Nevada Rep. Dina Titus said in a statement. “I am relieved that President Trump is okay and my thoughts are with him and the other victims of today’s horrific act. I commend the Secret Service on its swift response today and have full faith that they will bring to justice all individuals involved.”

Republican Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant told the Review-Journal she was “horrified” at Saturday’s event. “We send our prayers to President Trump and his family.”

But, Gallant said she still feels “hopeful, in terms of his response, because it was a pretty strong move after he was shot that he stood up and yelled, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’ and I hope that Americans find that inspiring.”

‘Sickened by the act of violence’

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said he feels extremely disappointed that “the political environment has become so toxic.” He told the Review-Journal that he hopes Saturday’s shooting “can be a signal to us that we need to ensure that our perspectives reflect our values.”

County Commissioner Michael Naft said he is “sickened by the act of violence” in a statement on X. “I’m thinking about all those who were impacted and am grateful for the quick action of the law enforcement professionals onsite,” he wrote.

Gibson said he hopes for the best for Trump as he recovers. “We’re all very shocked and concerned for the people who survived,” he said. All Clark County commissioners were contacted for comment.

Dialing in from Milwaukee as preparations for the Republican National Convention are underway, GOP National Committeewoman Sigal Chattah told the Review-Journal that “we stand with Trump.”

