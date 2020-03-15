Members of Coronavirus Task Force speak to the nation — LIVESTREAM

Members of the Members of Coronavirus Task Force addressed the nation Sunday at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence, center, who is the head of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, leaves after speaking to the democratic luncheon, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The world’s coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 156,000 people and killed more than 5,800.

The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms but for some, especially the elderly or people with underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness.

Nearly 74,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China.