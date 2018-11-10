Miriam Adelson, Elvis among Medal of Freedom recipients

President Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and they include the wife of a major Republican Party donor, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth.

Miriam Adelson, filántropa, investigadora, médica y experta en adicción a las drogas de Las Vegas, es dueña del periódico Las Vegas Review-Journal e Israel Hayom junto con su esposo, Sheldon Adelson.

Alan Page, NFL Hall of Famer and retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice, stands in Minneapolis, by a photo of black babies labeled "Alligator Bait" on Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah gestures as he speaks during the UTGOP election night party in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) /The Deseret News via AP)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach looks on from the sidelines before the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Arlington, Texas on Oct. 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Dr. Miriam Adelson and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson during the Adelson Educational Campus' 13th annual In Pursuit of Excellence Gala at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and two of the honorees have Las Vegas connections: local physician and philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson and the late Elvis Presley.

Medals will also be given to Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the U.S. Senate; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL. Trump will also posthumously recognize the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and the late baseball legend Babe Ruth at the ceremony, which will be held Friday.

In the announcement of those receiving the nation’s highest honor for a civilian, the White House described Dr. Adelson as “a committed doctor, philanthropist, and humanitarian.”

“She has practiced internal and emergency medicine, studied and specialized in the disease of narcotic addiction, and founded two research centers committed to fighting substance abuse,” the statement said. “With her husband, Sheldon, she also established the Adelson Medical Research Foundation, which supports research to prevent, reduce, or eliminate disabling and life-threatening illness. As a committed member of the American Jewish community, she has supported Jewish schools, Holocaust memorial organizations, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, and Birthright Israel, among other causes.”

The Adelsons have donated millions of dollars to Trump and the Republican Party.

Presley is a music and movie legend who ended his career as a Las Vegas headliner before his death in 1977. His legacy and likeness remain linked to the city through impersonators and tribute acts.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

