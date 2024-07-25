103°F
‘Mobilization blitz’: Harris campaign plans 50 events in Nevada this weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage prior to speaking at a post debate campaign rally, ...
Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage prior to speaking at a post debate campaign rally, on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 11:00 am
 

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is launching what it calls the “biggest ever mobilization blitz” to mark 100 days until Election Day, her campaign announced Thursday.

Harris for President will kick off a “Weekend of Action” across Nevada with over 50 events across the state, including press events, visits from political surrogates and canvass launches that will bring together dozens of elected officials and engage with over 3,000 people.

The campaigning effort will come just days after Harris became the de facto Democratic nominee for president following President Joe Biden’s departure from the race and subsequent endorsement of Harris to take the reins.

Harris’ campaign reported that more than 100,000 volunteers have signed up to join the campaign since Sunday afternoon and recruited over 1,400 volunteers in Nevada on Tuesday, which the campaign said broke a record it set on Sunday for the biggest recruitment day of the campaign.

Nevada is considered a swing state in the presidential election, and its six electoral votes could be enough to determine who wins the race for the White House. Harris has had low approval ratings in earlier polls, but it remains to be seen how the Democratic party’s dramatic reboot will affect her popularity in a state that is currently leaning toward former president Donald Trump but has backed the Democratic presidential nominee in every election cycle since 2008.

Inherited from the Biden-Harris campaign, the vice president has 13 field offices in Nevada that will conduct events this weekend with Nevada’s Democratic elected officials, including Sen. Jacky Rosen, Attorney General Aaron Ford, Treasurer Zach Conine and Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, according to the campaign.

A few of the events include a “Black Voters for Harris” canvass launch and a “Drag Out the Vote Happy Hour and Drag Bingo” with Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost in North Las Vegas, as well as a reproductive freedom defenders launch with Alexis McGill Johnson, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Her campaign will also announce 100 endorsements from local leaders, according to her campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

