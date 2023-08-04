103°F
Politics and Government

‘More choice’: Lombardo pleads case for Opportunity Scholarships

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 10:28 am
 
Updated August 4, 2023 - 3:53 pm
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cathy Thompson, superintendent of schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas, speaks a ...
Cathy Thompson, superintendent of schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas, speaks as Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, and Valeria Gurr, Nevada School Choice Coalition, look on during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Julia Manzano, one of the Opportunity Scholarship recipients, speaks as Gov. Joe Lombardo, left ...
Julia Manzano, one of the Opportunity Scholarship recipients, speaks as Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, Valeria Gurr, second left, Nevada School Choice Coalition, and Abigale Carpenter, Saint Anne Catholic School principal, right, look on during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Gov. Joe Lombardo arrives at Saint Anne Catholic School to speak during a "school choice" rally ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo arrives at Saint Anne Catholic School to speak during a "school choice" rally on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Valeria Gurr, Nevada School Choice Coalition, speaks during a "school choice" rally as Gov. Joe ...
Valeria Gurr, Nevada School Choice Coalition, speaks during a "school choice" rally as Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, looks on at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally as Valeria Gurr, left, Nevada School Ch ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a "school choice" rally as Valeria Gurr, left, Nevada School Choice Coalition, looks on at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Gov. Joe Lombardo flashes a thumbs-up after speaking during a "school choice" rally at Saint An ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo flashes a thumbs-up after speaking during a "school choice" rally at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Julia Manzano used to attend a public school, but it was loud and overcrowded. Using an Opportunity Scholarship, the 17-year-old moved to Mountain View Christian School, where she said the classes are smaller and her grades are better.

“Please continue to fight alongside us so that many other students can have the same opportunity I have,” she told Gov. Joe Lombardo at his “school choice” rally Friday at Saint Anne Catholic School.

Lombardo held the event alongside students, parents and fellow Republican legislators in an effort to highlight the plan he announced last week to fund Opportunity Scholarships — need-based scholarships for students to use for private school — by using about $3.24 million of unallocated federal COVID-19 funds.

During the legislative session, Lombardo pushed for funding of the scholarships, which were included in a sweeping education bill. While that bill passed, the Opportunity Scholarship portion was cut. Lombardo said about 700 students could lose their scholarship.

“We are not taking money from public schools,” he said. “We’re just giving more opportunity for more choice.”

The Governor’s Finance Office submitted the proposal to the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, which could take action on the plan at its Wednesday meeting.

On Wednesday, leaders of the Interim Finance Committee sent a letter to scholarship organizations requesting information ahead of its meeting, such as the number of students who received a scholarship last year, the number expected to receive one in the next school year, and whether the organization anticipates not being able to renew scholarships for the next school year because of insufficient funding.

The program’s 2022-2023 report shows that out of more than $12 million of donations, less than $9 million was awarded in scholarships to students. State law allows unspent donations to be carried forward to subsequent years, the letter says, and the finance committee leaders are asking for the dollar amount of funding carried over.

The Nevada State Education Association sent a statement before Lombardo’s rally in opposition to his proposal, calling it an example of his “misguided Nevada priorities” and urging the Interim Finance Committee to reject his request.

“When Congress passed these pandemic relief packages, they never contemplated using these federal funds for voucher programs,” said President Dawn Etcheverry in the statement. “These federal funds should not be used to fund vouchers to attend unaccountable private schools.”

Instead, Etcheverry argues, the funds should be used for public schools to fund staffing, school safety, extended learning opportunities and support programs.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Cha ...
Can churches be politically active?
By / RJ

Churches risk losing their tax-exempt status if they engage in political campaign activity, but the rules involve a lot of gray area.

 
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
By Michael Kunzelman, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss.

