77°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

More info sought on Trump’s $175M appeal bond in civil fraud case

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at a rally in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
More Stories
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor attends a panel discussion at the winter meeting of the N ...
SAUNDERS: The campaign to oust first Latina justice — by the left
FILE - No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. C ...
No Labels says it won’t run a 3rd-party campaign
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, has endorsed a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nevada, ...
Lombardo backs Lee’s bill to cut red tape for federal land transactions
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign ral ...
Trump’s First Amendment challenge to indictment in Georgia election case rejected
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press
April 4, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 

NEW YORK — Days after former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond to block New York state from imminently collecting on a huge civil fraud judgment, state lawyers Thursday called for more information on the bond’s bona fides.

State Attorney General Letitia James’ office filed papers giving Trump’s lawyers or the bond underwriter 10 days to “justify” the bond — essentially, to show that the company can make good on it. That could mean disclosing more about the collateral Trump provided.

A hearing was set for April 22.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Christopher Kise, said James was trying to provoke a “baseless public quarrel in a desperate effort to regain relevance” after an appeals court last month significantly cut the amount of the bond needed to hold off collection.

“Yet another witch hunt!” Kise wrote in an email.

A message seeking comment was left for the underwriter, Knight Specialty Insurance Co.

The bond, posted Monday, at least temporarily stopped the state from potentially seizing Trump’s assets to satisfy the more than $454 million that he owes after losing a lawsuit trial. The case, brought by the Democratic attorney general, alleged that Trump defrauded bankers and insurers by lying about his wealth.

The ex-president and presumptive Republican nominee denies the claims and is appealing the judgment.

By posting the bond, Trump aimed to stop the clock on enforcement of the judgment during his appeal. But it hasn’t gone entirely smoothly.

First, the court system kicked back Monday’s filing for more paperwork, including a financial statement from Knight Specialty Insurance. That was filed Thursday, showing that the company has over $539 million in assets and related reinsurer Knight Insurance Co. Ltd. has over $2.1 billion.

Then James’ office filed notice that it “takes exception to the sufficiency” of the bond — a move that judgment winners can make to get more information from out-of-state underwriters, in some circumstances.

Knight Specialty Insurance is a Wilmington, Delaware-based part of the Los Angeles-based Knight Insurance Group.

The attorney general’s notice doesn’t request specific information. But “justifying” generally means demonstrating that the underwriter is financially sound and able to pay the bond amount if the judgment is upheld.

A state appeals court also has held, in an unrelated case, that there needed to be a showing that a bond was “sufficiently collateralized by identifiable assets.”

Knight Insurance Group Chairman Don Hankey told The Associated Press Monday that cash and bonds were used as collateral for Trump’s appellate bond.

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak in New York and Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. C ...
No Labels says it won’t run a 3rd-party campaign
By Steve Peoples and Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The decision caps months of discussions for No Labels, which has raised tens of millions of dollars from a donor list it has kept secret.

Former President Donald Trump speaks after hearing at New York Criminal Court, Monday, March 25 ...
Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to delay hush-money trial
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

The former president’s lawyers argue some of the evidence and alleged acts in the hush money case overlap with his time in the White House and constitute official acts.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Trump post $175M bond to avert asset seizure during NY appeal; gag order expanded
recommend 2
Trump can’t post bond for $454M civil fraud judgment, lawyers say
recommend 3
Trump attorneys post $92M bond in Carroll defamation case
recommend 4
Trump says he has nearly $500M cash, doesn’t want to use it to pay NY judgment
recommend 5
Appeals court offers compromise on Trump’s $454M civil fraud judgment
recommend 6
Judge sets April 15 trial date in Trump’s hush money case