In this March 17, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

More Nevadans may soon become eligible for unemployment benefits. How many isn’t immediately clear.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday new guidance for state employment departments that would expand eligibility for the unemployment insurance benefits program for independent contractors, the self-employed and gig workers.

The move would extend retroactive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to workers who were:

— already receiving unemployment benefits and were later found ineligible because they had turned down work at a site not complying with coronavirus safety standards.

— at schools facing schedule and pay volatility because they don’t have a contract or reasonable assurance of continued employment while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

– laid off or had hours reduced because their employer had partially closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

