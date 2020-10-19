More than 50K cast ballots in Clark County in early voting

Wilma Dal Mundo, who has been a poll worker for 13 years, hands out "I Voted" stickers at the Meadows Mall early voting location on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tanisha Ranger, left, checks people in for the Souls to the Polls event at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near the Doolittle Community Center early voting location on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rodney Jefferson cleans a voting machine at Doolittle Community Center during early voting on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lines were shorter and wait times to cast ballots in Clark County on the second day of early voting were less than what voters encountered on the first day of early voting on Saturday, by most accounts.

That’s because fewer — but not by many — people voted on Sunday.

The Clark County Election Department released early voting numbers early Monday morning.

On Sunday, 23, 135 people cast ballots, sightly less than the 27, 217 who voted on Saturday.

The busiest locations Sunday were the same three sites that saw the most activity on Saturday.

Centennial Center saw the most voters, 1,626. The Downtown Summerlin site accommodated 1, 595 voters while another 1, 483 voters cast ballots at Galleria mall in Henderson.

In total, 50,352 voters in Clark County had votes after just two days of early voting at 35 centers around the county.