More video likely as Democrats will try to prove Trump incited riot

Senators will hear from Democratic House managers on Wednesday as they argue that now-former President Trump incited a deadly riot at the Capitol Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats will present their arguments starting at noon Wednesday in the impeachment trial claiming former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that left five people dead.

The House voted to impeach the president on Jan. 13, and the Senate on Tuesday voted 56-44 that the trial could proceed even though Trump has since left office.

Trump, a Republican, is the first president to be impeached twice by the House.

He was acquitted by the Senate along party lines in 2020 of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress in matters stemming from his attempt to influence the president of Ukraine to open an investigation of political rival Joe Biden.

Facing skeptical Republicans

Democrats have 16 hours of testimony to convince skeptical Republicans that the former president alone was responsible for inciting his mob of supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

The arguments Wednesday from the nine Democratic impeachment managers for the House, which impeached Trump last month, will come a day after the Senate voted to move ahead with the trial even though Republicans and Trump’s lawyers argued that it was unconstitutional because Trump had already left office. All Democrats and six Republicans disagreed, arguing that there is legal precedent for the trial and that there should be no exceptions for impeachable behavior in a president’s last months in office.

While Democrats won Tuesday’s vote, it also signaled that they will not likely have the votes for an eventual conviction, since they would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them. Democrats say they know they are arguing the case uphill, but they are holding out hope that they will convert more Republicans by the final vote.

More video expected

The Democrats are trying to take advantage of senators’ own experiences, tapping into their emotions as they describe in detail — and show on video — what happened as the mob broke through police barriers, injured law enforcement officers, ransacked the Capitol and hunted for lawmakers. Democratic aides working on the impeachment team said Tuesday that they think they have a “devastating” case against the former president, and that they will prosecute it like a criminal trial.

On Tuesday, as they argued that the trial was constitutional, they strayed from their arcane arguments about historic precedent and the Federalist Papers to show a video that took senators through a visceral, graphic timeline of Jan. 6, starting with Trump’s speech to supporters in which he told them to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. It juxtaposed Trump’s words with what was happening inside and outside the building as supporters broke in, showing violence and jeers aimed at police and lawmakers. The carnage led to five deaths.

Similar video evidence is expected on Wednesday, as they begin arguments on the merits of the case — including some that hasn’t been seen before, according to the aides, who requested anonymity to discuss the managers’ plans.

Republicans to watch

Six Republican senators voted with Democrats on Tuesday not to dismiss the trial on constitutional grounds. Those senators so far appear the most likely to vote to convict Trump.

The six senators, most of whom have harshly criticized the president’s behavior, are Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Cassidy was the only one who did not side with Democrats in a similar vote two weeks ago. He said after the vote Tuesday that he thought Democrats had a better argument and that Trump’s team had done a “terrible” job. He said he will watch the additional arguments as an impartial juror and then decide whether to convict.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who voted Tuesday to dismiss the trial, is retiring in 2022 and has also said he has an open mind about conviction.

Nevada senators voted for conviction in last trial

Nevada Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen voted for conviction in 2020, when the Senate was controlled by Republicans.

Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, said she would weigh the evidence against the president in the current trial on the insurrection that led to a siege of the Capitol by a violent mob following his comments to a boisterous rally.

Uphill battle for Democrats

Many Republicans have opposed the trial, saying the case is moot now that Trump is merely a private citizen. But six Republicans joined with Democrats on Tuesday to move ahead.

A Senate conviction of Trump requires a two-thirds vote, or 67 senators, which means 17 Republicans will need to join with all Democrats and independents in the chamber.

If convicted, the Senate could hold a separate vote by simple majority to bar him from ever seeking federal office again.

