Politics and Government

Most cities lack coronavirus supplies, survey finds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2020 - 3:15 pm

WASHINGTON — Fully 90 percent of cities in the United States lack sufficient medical supplies to protect emergency responders and medical workers from the new coronavirus, a nationwide survey has found.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors used the data from its survey to to urge President Donald Trump to more fully utilize the Defense Production Act to to increase production of medical supplies. And it comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a fourth coronavirus response bill is being considered to boost federal funding for supplies. That will will be voted on in April.

“I salute the mayors and their strong stand,” Pelosi told reporters during a conference call.

The survey was conducted in 213 cities in 41 states, including Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors also sent a letter to Trump on Friday — the same day he signed into law a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package — saying cities needed the federal government’s help in securing personal protection equipment.

In Henderson alone, the city said it needs 40 cases of hand sanitizer, 100 cases of cleaning wipes, 50 thermometers, 100 respirators and 300 replacement filters.

Reno Fire Chief David Cochran said fire and police, as well as hospital and health care workers, are in dire need of masks, gowns and glasses “to safely perform their jobs.”

Testing kits for COVID-19 were also needed in the Northern Nevada region to identify, test, treat and isolate “those who do test positive, and make strides in an effort to get ahead of this pandemic and flatten the curve,” Cochran said.

States are also struggling to get the needed medical supplies to prepare for an influx of patients as the outbreak spreads.

“The survey shows that, despite their best efforts, most cities do not have and cannot obtain adequate equipment and supplies needed to protect their residents,” a March 28 letter to Trump signed by Rochester Hills, Michigan, Mayor Bryan Barnett reads. Barnett is president of the mayor’s conference.

Although the $2.2 trillion coronavirus package last week included $150 billion for cities and states to fight the pandemic, it was far less than the $250 billion the mayors sought from the White House and congressional negotiators who cobbled together the massive spending package.

Trump has sent mixed messages to cities and states, promising during a news briefing last week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was actively purchasing the personal protection equipment needed, while American automotive plants were building lifesaving ventilators.

But the president also has expressed doubt to Fox News and other media outlets about the need for the requested number of ventilators, despite the projections of federal health experts.

In the United States, the U.S. Conference of Mayors survey found cities need 28.5 million masks, 24.4 million personal protective items, 7.9 million coronavirus test kits and 139,000 ventilators.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in addition to medical supplies, the fourth bill should also address infrastructure needs, like broadband to provide internet throughout the country.

“I’m getting calls constantly about how to get this stuff,” Pallone said, adding that the Defense Production Act needs to be used to produce the supplies.

Medical supplies in the bill would also be included to other federal, state and local workers who could come into contact with those infected with the virus, like Transportation Security Administration workers, said Rep. Bobby Short, D-Va., chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

