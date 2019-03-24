Mueller report: Trump not exonerated, but no crime finding

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller exits St. John's Episcopal Church after attending services, across from the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his wife Ann, depart St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Attorney General William Barr leaves his home in McLean, Va., on Sunday morning, March 24, 2019. Barr is preparing a summary of the findings of the special counsel investigating Russian election interference. The release of Barr's summary of the report's main conclusions is expected sometime Sunday.(AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

The U.S Capitol is seen at sunrise, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington. The special counsel's report on how the Russians tried to influence the 2016 presidential election and any involvement with the Trump campaign is being boiled down to a summary of key findings. That summary is expected to be released to Congress and the public sometime Sunday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice, but did not come to a definitive answer, Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress summarizing Mueller’s report.

AG March 24 2019 Letter to House and Senate Judiciary Committees by Tony Garcia on Scribd

But the special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice, Barr said.

Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller’s report Sunday afternoon. Mueller wrapped up his investigation on Friday, bringing to a close a probe that has shadowed Trump for nearly two years.