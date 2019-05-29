Mueller to make 1st public statement on Russia probe today

Special counsel Robert Mueller is set to make his first public statement on the Russia investigation Wednesday, the Justice Department said.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House on March 24, 2019, after attending St. John's Episcopal Church for morning services, in Washington. Mueller will make his first public statement on the probe on Wednesday, May 29.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Mueller will speak at the Justice Department at 11 a.m. and won’t take any questions.

It was not clear what he intended to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.

Mueller’s report into Russia meddling in the 2016 election did not find that Russia and the Trump campaign coordinated to sway the presidential election. It did not reach a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice.

A White House official says the White House was not caught off-guard by Mueller’s announcement that he would be speaking about the report.

Mueller’s report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”