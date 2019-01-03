Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker after voters ‘demand new dawn’

In her first remarks after winning election as speaker, Nancy Pelosi says the House must fight for the middle class in way that’s fair and financially sound while also protecting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

With some enthusiastic assistance from her grandchildren, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California smiles as she casts her vote for herself to be speaker of the House on the first day of the 116th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, as the 116th Congress begins. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus raise their hands during the swearing-in ceremony of CBC members at The Warner Theatre in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a freshman Democrat representing New York's 14th Congressional District, takes a selfie with Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-NH, and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., on the first day of the 116th Congress with Democrats holding the majority, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

From left, Lauren Underwood D-IL, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar D-MN, during the swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress at The Warner Theatre in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, talks with a reporter before a meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, who is expected to lead the 116th Congress as speaker of the House, and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., are applauded at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is laying out her agenda for the new Democratic majority, saying the American people have “demanded a new dawn.”

In her first remarks after winning election as speaker, Pelosi says the House must fight for the middle class in way that’s fair and financially sound while also protecting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

She says the House must also address climate change, which she calls “the existential threat of our time.” The California Democrat says the American people understand the urgency of addressing global warming and “the Congress must join them.”

Pelosi also says that Democrats will also pursue legislation to lower health care and prescription drug costs and work to rebuild the country with “green and modern infrastructure from sea to shining sea.”

Fifteen Democrats defected but it wasn’t enough to keep Pelosi from being elected House speaker.

The veteran Californian won the House’s top post Thursday with 220 votes. That’s two more than she’d have needed if all the chamber’s 435 members had voted.

Pelosi got the job after an election that saw Democrats gain 40 seats in the November elections.

A significant number of her party’s candidates pledged to not back her for speaker after years of Republican ads casting her as a dangerous liberal. Pelosi clinched her election last month after promising to serve no more than four more years in the job.

Of the 15 Democrats who didn’t support Pelosi, 10 were incoming members. Twelve backed other Democrats and three voted “present.”

GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California got 192 votes, all from Republicans.

The near party-line majority vote makes her the country’s most powerful Democrat as the party begins two more years of confronting President Donald Trump. Except now, Pelosi’s Democrats will be able to set the House’s legislative agenda and conduct investigations of the Trump administration that Republicans shunned when they held the majority.

Thursday’s vote restores Pelosi to the post the Californian held from 2007 until 2011. She’s the only woman to ever hold the chamber’s top job.

Pelosi reclaimed the job after Democrats gained 40 seats in the November elections, their biggest pickup in four decades.

The House and Senate gaveled into session Thursday swathed in history, ushering in a diverse class of Democratic freshman lawmakers.

The 116th Congress is poised to be like none other. There are more women than ever before, and a new generation of Muslims, Latinos, Native Americans and African-Americans in the House creating what academics call a reflective democracy, more aligned with the population of the United States. The Republican side in the House is still made up mostly of white men, and in the Senate Republicans bolstered their ranks in the majority.

In a nod to the moment, Pelosi was broadly pledging to make Congress work for all Americans — addressing kitchen table issues at a time of deep economic churn — even as her party is ready to challenge Trump with investigations and subpoena powers that threaten the White House agenda. It’s the first new Congress to convene amid a partial government shutdown, now in its 13th day over Trump’s demands for money for a wall along the U.S-Mexico border.

Pelosi vowed “to restore integrity to government, so that people can have confidence that government works for the public interest, not the special interests.”

The day was unfolding as one of both celebration and impatience. Newly elected lawmakers arrived, often with friends and families in tow, to take the oath of office and pose for ceremonial photos. The Democrats planned to quickly pass legislation to re-open the government, but without the funding Trump is demanding for his promised border wall.

Vice President Mike Pence swore in new senators, but Senate Republicans under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had no plans to consider the House bills to fund the government unless Trump agrees to sign them into law. That ensures the shutdown will continue, clouding the first days of the new session.

It’s a time of stark national political division that some analysts say is on par with the Civil War era. Battle lines are drawn not just between Democrats and Republicans but within the parties themselves, splintered by their left and right flanks.

Pelosi defied history in returning to the speaker’s office after eight years in the minority, overcoming internal opposition from Democrats demanding a new generation of leaders. She will be the first to regain the gavel since legendary Sam Rayburn of Texas in 1955.

As speaker, she’ll face an early challenge from the party’s robust wing of liberal newcomers, including 29-year-old New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has risen to such prominence she is already known around the Capitol — and on her prolific social media accounts — by the nickname “AOC.” She said she’d cast a no vote on a new package of rules to govern the House.

Ocasio-Cortez and other liberals oppose the pay-as-you-go budget provisions in the rules package that would allow restrictive objections to any legislation that would add to federal deficits. They say such restraints would hamstring Democratic efforts to invest in health care, education and develop a Green New Deal of renewable energy infrastructure projects to fight climate change.

Republicans face their own internal battles beyond just the conservative House Freedom Caucus, but as they decide how closely to tie their political fortunes to Trump. Many GOP senators are up for re-election in 2020 in states, including Colorado and Maine, where voters have mixed views of Trump’s performance in the White House.

Trump, whose own bid for 2020 already is underway, faces potential challenges from the ranks of Senate Democrats under Chuck Schumer. Trump had little to say early Thursday as the new Congress was convening, but he did tweet an attack on one of his likely presidential challengers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, mocking her claim to Native American ancestry.

The halls of the Capitol were bustling with arrivals.

Overnight, Democratic Rep-elect Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted a picture of her family at the airport. She wrote, “23 years ago, from a refugee camp in Kenya, my father and I arrived at an airport in Washington DC. Today, we return to that same airport on the eve of my swearing in as the first Somali-American in Congress.”

Associated Press writers Alan Fram and Laurie Kellman in Washington contributed to this report.